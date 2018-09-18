Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same

Remember that time Harry Styles blessed us with pics of him holding a chicken in a chip shop? Well this time he’s levelled up in the Gucci campaign ranks, and has posed in some really old gardens in Rome with a lamb and some piglets.

So yeah, life is now complete and anything else that happens from here on out is pointless.

Credit: Gucci/Photographer: @_glen_luchford

The singer was photographed by Glen Luchford for his second stint with the fashion house, wearing their Cruise 2019 tailoring collection like no one else would ever quite be able to.

But while the clothes are great and everything, it’s the animals which ultimately steal the show as Harry proves it’s not just humans he can make fall in love with him.

Credit: Gucci/Photographer: @_glen_luchford

Have you ever seen a lamb Directioner before? Because this is what one looks like. Those piglets? Freaking out over the fact that they’re in the arms of the guy who can spit water out onto a crowd and be asked to do it again.

"The campaign playfully positions Harry Styles’s personal, urban take on the Gucci tailoring wardrobe amongst the classic, stylised landscape of the gardens, where fountains, grottoes and mazes characterise the ancient surroundings," a statement accompanying the pics read.

Credit: Gucci/Photographer: @_glen_luchford

And then there’s the cherry on the cake, which this time comes in the form of a gold hairband that he wears with such effortlessness we’re considering popping to our nearest Claire’s to recreate.

Credit: Gucci/Photographer: @_glen_luchford

Thanks for giving farm animals their moment to shine, Harry.