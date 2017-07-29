MTV Style

Here’s How You Can Get a Free Mac Lipstick

There’s a really easy way to get your hands on a free Mac lipstick

Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 17:02

Today might feel like any regular Saturday but it’s actually National Lipstick Day, and to celebrate Mac are giving away free lipsticks. 

Happy #NationalLipstickDay! 💄💋Receive a complimentary Lipstick when you spend £40 or more. Choice of 6 shades (Stone, Media, Captive, Cyber, M·A·C Red, and Fleshpot). While stocks last. Offer ends 12/08/17. Available online and in all stores. Add Lipstick name of choice in the offer box at checkout. Click the link in our bio to shop! #MACLipsLipsLips #LipstickDay #MACLipstick #MACCosmeticsUK #MACCosmetics

Yeah, you read that right… a FREE Mac lipstick could be yours! 

There is a slight catch though, because you do have to actually spent £40 claim one of six shades on offer. But going into Mac and not spending at least that much is a bit like going into McDonalds and not ordering fries. It’s just not not gonna happen, TBH. 

To celebrate #NationalLipstickDay we're giving you a complimentary lipstick when you spend £40 or more! 💋Choice of six shades, including Media pictured. Shop now while stocks last via the link in our bio! #MACLipsLipsLips #MACLipstick #MACCosmeticsUK #MACCosmetics

“To celebrate #NationalLipstickDay we're giving you a complimentary lipstick when you spend £40 or more! 💋Choice of six shades,” announces the official Mac Instagram page. 

Media, darling💄Just one of the six Lipsticks you can get for free when you spend £40 or more at M•A•C! Happy #NationalLipstickDay. 👄 by @clairemulleady. Shop via the link in bio now! #MACLipsLipsLips #MACLipstick #MACCosmeticsUK #MACCosmetics

And if you want to know more about the goodies on offer, glamourmagazine.co.uk have a handy guide to all the shades. 

Stone: a grey-tinged brown 
Media: a deep burgundy red
Captive: a light raspberry pink
Cyber: a brave dark purple
MAC Red: a true red
Fleshpot: a pale nude

We want all six shades! 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Katy Perry’s is hosting the MTV VMA’s and it’s going to be so cool! 

 

Latest News

Taylor Swift will testify in a trail against the man she claims groped her

Taylor Swift Will Testify Against The US Radio DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Kayla Itsines has revealed her hair struggles as she admits its getting thinner

Fitness Blogger Kayla Itsines Opens Up About Hair Thinning

How you can get a free Mac lipstick this National Lipstick Day

Here’s How You Can Get a Free Mac Lipstick

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight

Megan McKenna Goes On A Date Night With On/Off Boyfriend Pete Wicks

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial

Megan McKenna Trolled Over Her Lips After Uploading Makeup Tutorial

Sophie Kasaei is the latest Geordie Shore star to tip Love Island&#039;s Sam Gowland to join the GS house

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Love Island’s Sam Gowland Would Be ‘Great’ On Geordie Shore

Vicky Pattison posts a girl power tribute to her girl squad and calls them all queens

Vicky Pattison’s Shout Out To Her Girl Squad Is Girl Power Goals

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear get drunk and order pizza on holiday in Dubai

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Finish Their Dubai Holiday With Drunken Pizza Binge

Cars 3

The 'Cars 3' Cast Reveal The Surprising Part Of The Movie That Was Trickiest To Make BEHIND THE SCENES

Cars 3

Cars 3 Cast Reveal The Craziest Cars Fan Theories Ever

Cars 3

Hidden Disney Easter Eggs In Cars 3 Revealed!

Girls Trip

GIRLS TRIP: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Funniest R-Rated Moments Behind The Scenes

Lana Del Rey Scores Her Third UK Number 1 Album

Sigma, Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Busted & Louisa Johnson Crashed Plymouth HARD!

11 Celebs Who Were Majorly Warned Off Their New Relationships

Kim Kardashian Just Went Back To The House She Shared With Kris Humphries And Oh The Memories

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #7

Could Love Island's Chris And Kem Be Set To Appear On Celebrity Big Brother?

Madison Beer Denies Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating, But They Are ‘Crushing On Each Other’

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

More From MTV Style

How you can get a free Mac lipstick this National Lipstick Day
Style

Here’s How You Can Get a Free Mac Lipstick

Style

14 Easy Peasy Festival Outfit Ideas

14 Easy Peasy Festival Outfit Ideas

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture
Style

Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

Style

The Best Cool Girl Summer Nail Art Ideas From Instagram

Style

Every Single Product In Kylie Jenner's Major 20th Birthday Cosmetics Collection

Style

Lush's New Harry Potter Inspired Bath Bomb Will Turn Your Bath Water To Jelly

Style

FYI You Don't Need To Put Highlighter On Your Vagina

Style

29 SOS Skincare Products To Revive Skin After A Day In The Sun

Style

Kylie Jenner Is Making The Bra And Sweatpants Combo A Thing

SOS Hydrating Skincare Products For Thirsty Skin

Trending Articles

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

11 Celebs Who Were Majorly Warned Off Their New Relationships

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Finally Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Sophie Kasaei is the latest Geordie Shore star to tip Love Island&#039;s Sam Gowland to join the GS house
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Love Island’s Sam Gowland Would Be ‘Great’ On Geordie Shore

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #7

Celebrity

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear get drunk and order pizza on holiday in Dubai

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Finish Their Dubai Holiday With Drunken Pizza Binge

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Cars 3
Movies

Hidden Disney Easter Eggs In Cars 3 Revealed!

Megan McKenna has been trolled over the size of her lips after posting make up tutorial
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Trolled Over Her Lips After Uploading Makeup Tutorial