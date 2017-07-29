Here’s How You Can Get a Free Mac Lipstick

Today might feel like any regular Saturday but it’s actually National Lipstick Day, and to celebrate Mac are giving away free lipsticks.

Yeah, you read that right… a FREE Mac lipstick could be yours!

There is a slight catch though, because you do have to actually spent £40 claim one of six shades on offer. But going into Mac and not spending at least that much is a bit like going into McDonalds and not ordering fries. It’s just not not gonna happen, TBH.

“To celebrate #NationalLipstickDay we're giving you a complimentary lipstick when you spend £40 or more! 💋Choice of six shades,” announces the official Mac Instagram page.

And if you want to know more about the goodies on offer, glamourmagazine.co.uk have a handy guide to all the shades.

Stone: a grey-tinged brown

Media: a deep burgundy red

Captive: a light raspberry pink

Cyber: a brave dark purple

MAC Red: a true red

Fleshpot: a pale nude

We want all six shades!

Words: Olivia Cooke

