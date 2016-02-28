12 Super Easy Instagram Makeup Looks To Try This Winter

MTV Style

Okay, so your standard winter beauty aesthetic probably involves a bright red nose, leaky eyes streaming in the cold and maybe even the odd icicle hanging off your earlobes.

But on those days when you can actually be bothered to stop hiding under a wooly hat and put some makeup on, there are some dreamy December-ready looks out there.

It's always a classic, but why just settle for your average red lip paired with gold eyeshadow every day in the run up to Crimbo? 

With everything from cool and understated ways to wear glitz to the perfect cold air-kissed glowing skin, here’s 12 super easy Instagram makeup looks you should definitely try this winter. Christmas party look sorted.

1. Way cooler than normal sparkle

✨🌟 @shaughnessybrown When the Stars all line up ✨🌟... #weekendwarrior #beauty #galaxy #eyebrows #makeupbymanthony #bts w @elle_mexico #ellebeauty

Glitter eyeliner has been a basic Winter Beauty 101 since you were about six years old, but 2017 has seen the classic get a much cooler makeover.

Expect to see teeny tiny holographic stars everywhere this winter. They look super cute layered up as eyeliner over nude shimmer, or pressed against your mani for some extra nail sparkle.

2. The perfect neutral on nude

One of the three looks from my @tartecosmetics Tartelette In Bloom Palette video ✨ @shophudabeauty Samantha lashes, @marcjacobsbeauty Flesh & Fantasy Blush, @Maccosmetics subculture lip liner, & @jouercosmetics Melon lip creme 💋💄

For the guys and gals who just can't get enough of a good old bronzey nude eye and a pinky nude lip combo, it's GREAT news for y'all this winter.

Neutrals and nudes are going absolutely nowhere for November, so smoke it up and stick with your loyal shimmery shades of taupe, cream, bronze and champagne. 

3. Midnight blue > black

💙Holiday Vibes today with the Enchanting @vanessacurry , Hair by @hairfashionstory , shooting with @jaylee_21 🎥 Makeup Breakdown: #coverfx Illuminating Primer - #beccacosmetics Aqua Luminous Concealer - #faceatelier Ultra Pro Foundation - #anastasiabeverlyhills White Sand and Snow highlights - #hourglasscosmetics Dim Ambient Powder - #beccacosmetics Tigerlilly Blush - #anastasiabeverlyhills Star Blue eyeshadow, Eyebrow Powder with Clear Gel - #colourpopcosmetics Too Shy eyeshadow - #makeupforever Aqua XL eyeliner in Dark Blue - #ardell Individual Lashes Medium - #colourpop Cookie Lipstick with #loreal Pinky Nude Gloss ❄️ --------------------------------------------#motd #hotd #fotd #holidaymakeup #glowingskin #makeupartist #eotd #hudabeauty #vegas_nay #wakeupandmakeup #wintertrends #dewyskin #boldeyes #nudelip

When it comes to party makeup, nothing's quite as reliable as a smokey eye - but this time you're gonna put your black and grey tones away and swap 'em out for navy blue.

The inky midnight shade gives the standard look a mega, mysterious upgrade as it's more easily blended, totally on trend for winter and will make your eye colour seriously pop.

4. Double up on glitter

Beautiful look from @theamazingworldofj ・・・ And here the full look and details for my collaboration with @beautypalmira ♡♡♡ Drama baby 💜 Used: Products 💜💖 • Eyeshadows @vegas_nay #Stardust Palette • Glitter @litcosmetics Merry Kay s2 • @colourpopcosmetics Creme Gel Liner in Piggy Bank •#katvondbeauty Tattoo Liner in Trooper •@mywunderbrow in Brunette •@amyjunelashes in Savannah •@motivescosmetics Lip Candies in Cotton Candy ________________ #theamazingworldofj #beautypalmira #universodamaquiagem_oficial #vegas_nay #stardustpalette #happyvalentinesday #valentinesday #roses #glitter #purple #maccosmetics #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills #wakeupandmakeup #MotivesCosmetics #hudabeauty

If you can't up your glitter game and basically transform yourself into a fairy on the tree for December then honestly, what's even the point in going to an Xmas party?

Forget everything you knew about 'only one or the other' and opt for subtle sparkle in both your gloss and your liner because it's Christmas, it looks pretty af, and they're the only reasons you need tbh.

5. Feel regal with jewel toned eyes

It's my birthday! 😋🎉 & thank you for 40k, I never ever thought I'd have that many followers 🤧🎀 @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow dark brown + clear brow gel @anastasiabeverlyhills Subculture palette @doseofcolors mermaid eyedeal duo from @cloud10beauty @nyxcosmetics epic ink liner @hudabeauty farrah lashes @thebalm_cosmetics MaryLou manizer #anastasiabeverlyhills #subculture #norvina #doseofcolors #nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmetics_uk #shophudabeauty #hudabeauty #thebalm #undiscovered_muas #emeraldeyes #wingedliner

You might think gold is the only way to go for the festive season, but opt for rich, regal colours like navy blue, ruby red and emerald green instead for a more luxury winter look.

Grab a fluffy blush and blend, blend, blend your way to opulent, jewel toned eyes with a killer eyeliner flick to compliment any classy LBD.

6. Holographic hues

So happy & grateful to have this amazing lady presenting the #InStyleAwards to me tonight ❤️🙏🏼 @selenagomez @instylemagazine ❤️❤️

For a prismatic upgrade to your usual party look, holographic glitter is everything - especially if you're gonna steal Selena Gomez's trick of layering it over a purple-toned smokey shadow to give extra dimension.

Keep the rest of your look natural with glowing skin, bushy brows and nude lips for the ultimate duo-chrome, mermaidy finish.

7. Barely there glitz

Look for @ziadnakad designed by me @elslmanagement supported by @maccosmeticsuk #macpro team. A little nod to old #Hollywood #glamour and adding a little constellation of stars (in this case #maccosmetics #3d #glitter & #reflects) to hover just above the #liner #blackliner #brows #browsonfleek #vivaglam3 #lipstain #lightscapade #glowy #skin #beauty #powder #macbackstage #macseniorartist #couture #hautecouture #lebanon #lebanese #middleeast #arabic 💙🌟✨

Last winter it was all about matte, matte and more matte thanks to Kylie J, but now it's time to add a little bit of sparkle to errr... pretty much everything.

Glowing dewy skin, cream highlight, balmy lips and a simple cat flick eye go perfectly (and look much more on trend) with a few taps of barely there irridescent glitter on the center of the lid. Dreamy.

8. Swap gold for silver

See you in a month NYC! Hopefully my flight doesn't get cancelled again 🙃 Tutorial for this look just went live! 🌊

Convinced that gold is the only colour for Crimbo? Hmm, maybe keep it for the baubles, the tinsel and the star on top of the three this time, because silver is waiting in the wings to take over.

Grey metallics are about to be everywhere - including your go-to party makeup. It looks particularly gorgeous on darker eyes and skin tones, and bonus points if you can use it in a graphic liner look.

9. A red lip, duh

Casually perfect at 515am.

Would this even be a winter makeup looks list unless we chucked a red lip into the mix? Rocking the ultimate red lip might seem like a bit of an obvious choice, but there's a few easy ways to give it a modern 2017 makeover.

Find your perfect shade of red and team it with a minimal, fresh face rather than going OTT. Feathery lashes, bold brows and a touch of dewy highlight are all you need to slay the timeless look.

10. Cold air-kissed skin sheen

@cocobaudelle wears Cloud Paint in Haze. It instantly makes you look healthy and awake, like you just got out of Pilates and took a shot of chlorophyll 🌱

Winter skin means stepping out the door and being smacked around the chops by cold winds for rosy cheeks, the occasional flakey moment, and probably flu-like symptoms for 90 per cent of December.

With all of that going on, you might be tempted to opt for heavy coverage foundations, but instead rock the cold air glow with a bit of help from a dab of cream highlighter onto the highs of your cheekbones and a tiny bit on the apples of your cheeks for a more dewy, radiant sheen.

11. Bright pops of colour

New tutorial now up on youtube.com/karimamckimmie 💕 Strobed skin, glowy eyes and pink lips 💋 I'm all about dat bright lip life right nao Products Benefit ✖️ Erase Paste Concealer in Medium Charlotte Tilbury ✖️ Light Wonder in 4 via @beautylish NARS ✖️ Lipstick in Schiap via @meccacosmetica Colourpop ✖️ Shadow in Desert MAC ✖️ Mineralized Skinfinish in Naturally Enhanced On AU counters on the 4th of April Urban Decay ✖️ Moondust in Interstellar Fairydrops ✖️ Scandal Queen Mascara via @cultbeauty Models Prefer ✖️ Ultimate Illuminating Palette via @pricelineau Tarte ✖️ The Sculptor Stick in Park Ave Princess via @sephoraaus MAC ✖️ Versicolour Stain in Ceaseless Energy on the cheeks On AU counters on the 18th of April

Who says a pretty pops of neon brights are only for the summer months? Ugh, it's so dark and dreary outside that someone's gotta try and brighten things up a bit.

Paired with nothing but shimmery gold eyes, fluttery lashes and a flush of blush, bold pinks, coral or orange lips still look awesome in the depths of winter, too.

12. Purple haze

Hazy purples made with my ciate vol 1 palette 💜 #throwbackpic

There's only one colour you need to know about for winter, Christmas and NYE combined, and that's purple. It flatters every eye colour and is perfect for the whole spectrum of neutral daywear to intense smoked out eyes.

Mirror your on trend eye and lip colour together for a hazy purple vibe that even the sugar plum fairy would be jealous of.

