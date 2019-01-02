Introducing #JanuHairy: The Body Positive Movement Taking Over Instagram

By now, you’ve probably heard of a little trend called #JanuHairy that’s slowly but surely taking over Instagram. But what is it? Who started it? And what do the general population ~really~ make of it?

The concept itself was dreamed up by a drama student at the University of Exeter called Laura Jackson after she noticed a difference in in her self-confidence after growing her body hair out for a role.

As she explained in an interview to The Independent: “The acceptance of body hair on women is unfortunately still a predicament. We are displayed in the media as feeling ‘confident’ when our legs are smooth, eyebrows plucked, armpits waxed.

Laura pointed out that the taboo of female body hair is something that really ought to be binned for good in 2019: “Society seems to be behaving as if the natural hair we grow on our bodies is unattractive and distasteful.”

JANUHAIRY is an experiment for women to grow out their body hair during January to raise money for the charity Body Gossip!



If you want to support Januhairy then retweet this to get as many people as possible involved in the Januhairy project!



Sign up: https://t.co/ufXaOeyyud pic.twitter.com/Gtx9Apaq18 — Januhairy (@janu_hairy) December 29, 2018

After growing her fuzz out for several weeks, Laura kickstarted a Crowdfunding page to support an organisation called Body Gossip, which uses a combination of Arts and Education in teaching people how to be “the best version of themselves” possible.

Thus, the hashtag of #JanuHairy was born; with thousands of Instagram users uploading photos and videos of themselves in their natural furry states.

Despite a couple of trolls out there, most people agree that the campaign a great example of body positivity and proves that young women have the power to fight back against outdated social conventions surrounding their bodies.

As one supporter pointed out: “This is not a campaign to say, ‘oh women should be hairy’ but a movement in solidarity to discuss the importance of young women taking back ownership of how their body should look, whether that means being hairless or not, it’s up to individuals to decide.”