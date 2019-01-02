MTV Style

Introducing #JanuHairy: The Body Positive Movement Taking Over Instagram

What is it and how did it begin?

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 11:31

By now, you’ve probably heard of a little trend called #JanuHairy that’s slowly but surely taking over Instagram. But what is it? Who started it? And what do the general population ~really~ make of it?

The concept itself was dreamed up by a drama student at the University of Exeter called Laura Jackson after she noticed a difference in in her self-confidence after growing her body hair out for a role.

Hi I’m Laura, the gal behind Januhairy! I thought I would write a little about my experiences and how Januhairy came about... I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018. There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving. Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn’t understand why I didn’t shave/didn’t agree with it. I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. Then I thought of Januhairy and thought I would try it out. It’s a start at least . . . I have had a lot of support from my friends and family! Even though I had to explain why I was doing it to a lot of them which was surprising, and again, the reason why this is important to do! When I first started growing my body hair my mum asked me “Is it you just being lazy or are you trying to prove a point?” . . . why should we be called lazy if we don’t want to shave? And why do we have to be proving a point? After talking to her about it and helping her understand, she saw how weird it was that she asked those questions. If we do something/see the same things, over and over again it becomes normal. She is now going to join in with Januhairy and grow out her own body hair which is a big challenge for her as well as many women who are getting involved. Of course a good challenge! This isn’t an angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others. This picture was taken a few months ago. Now I am joining in with Januhairy, starting the growing process again along with the other wonderful women who have signed up! Progress pictures/descriptions from our gals will be posted throughout the month. Lets get hairy 🌵 #januhairy #bodygossip #bodyhairmovement #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #thenaturalrevolution #natural #hairywomen #womanpowe
As she explained in an interview to The Independent: “The acceptance of body hair on women is unfortunately still a predicament. We are displayed in the media as feeling ‘confident’ when our legs are smooth, eyebrows plucked, armpits waxed. 

Laura pointed out that the taboo of female body hair is something that really ought to be binned for good in 2019: “Society seems to be behaving as if the natural hair we grow on our bodies is unattractive and distasteful.”

After growing her fuzz out for several weeks, Laura kickstarted a Crowdfunding page to support an organisation called Body Gossip, which uses a combination of Arts and Education in teaching people how to be “the best version of themselves” possible.

Thus, the hashtag of #JanuHairy was born; with thousands of Instagram users uploading photos and videos of themselves in their natural furry states. 

Um grupo de mulheres decidiu usar o Facebook como ferramenta para combater a imposição cultural relacionada à depilação impecável dos pelos nas axilas e das pernas, promovido em editoriais de moda e propagandas. O objetivo da campanha é promover a auto aceitação feminina. Lançada em janeiro e intitulada de Januhairy (“Janeiro Peludo”), a ação nascida na Inglaterra confronta os padrões de beleza, e já conquistou mulheres dos EUA, Canadá, Alemanha, Rússia e Espanha. “Algumas de nós não gosta (de estar depiladas), outras gostam. Mas continuamos femininas, higiênicas e bonitas, não importa se estamos peludas ou depiladas”, publicou a fundadora do grupo Laura Jackson. Saiba mais em LEIAJA.COM/NOTICIAS 📷 Reprodução/Facebook/Januhairy #pelos #cabelos #padrao #januhairy #TánoLeiaJá
Well I've heard it's #januhairy now, so I decided to join. I had begun to shave in elementary school after I went to a swim class and one classmate asked me why I don't have shaved armpits. I still remember the feeling of surprise and humiliation that something is wrong with my body. At this age, you can easily get the impression that if you're not doing what everyone else is doing, something is wrong with you. I often heard in high school that I would be more attractive if I didn't have such hairy hands. With time, it gradually became clear to me that the main reason why I shave is mainly the inner pressure from this learned norm and the automatic expectation of the society. It sounds banal, but I think this pressure on women is really strong and unnecessary. Now I'm satisfied with all my hair because the hairs are normal. Peace out
#AlexandraMyth in support to #januhairy2019 #januhairy well done @janu_hairy I believe in my choice of shaving, When I Want to, Not Because: You think I’m disgusting . I know a woman can be #sexy with #hairylegs or without. Also men are sexy with #hair or #nohair #romanianvlogger #hairylegs #freedom #freeyourself

Despite a couple of trolls out there, most people agree that the campaign a great example of body positivity and proves that young women have the power to fight back against outdated social conventions surrounding their bodies.

As one supporter pointed out: “This is not a campaign to say, ‘oh women should be hairy’ but a movement in solidarity to discuss the importance of young women taking back ownership of how their body should look, whether that means being hairless or not, it’s up to individuals to decide.”

