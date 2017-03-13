Kim K Spills The Truth On Why The Kardashians Ditched Stylist Monica Rose

MTV Style

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 15:19

If you thought your worst ever breakup was bad, it’s got nothing on the Kardashians vs Monica Rose breakup.

The news that the Kardashian family had parted ways with their ultimate fave stylist was a pretty big deal already, but when more details emerged suggesting that the split had been a messy one, things got reeeal interesting.

But now Kim Kardashian has spoken directly about the major wardrobe change for the family, and it might not be quite what you’re expecting.

Everyone knows that once you’re in with the Kardashian family, you’re probably there for life, so it was a bit of a shock to hear that the sisters had ditched their long time, much loved and trusted stylist, Monica Rose.

Once fans had unearthed all of the unfollowing, Page Six went on to claim that it was a complicated fall out, with allegations of a “furious” Khloe Kardashian firing Monica and planning on suing her once BFF.

But during her interview on Watch What Happens Live, when asked why her whole family had unfollowed Monica Rose on social media, Kim insisted that her reasons aren’t particularly dramatic.

Snapchat
“I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this,” she said.

"But I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover — my makeover when I met Kanye."

Crediting Kanye for her image overhaul a couple of years ago, Kim went on to say: "Kanye got me a new team and we kind of documented it. So I think people think that’s the reason, and for me, maybe that is the reason. I needed a new vibe."

Denim on denim w my beautiful @khloekardashian 🔥#SecretShoot | Hair @justinemarjan | Makeup @styledbyhrush #STYLEDbyMonicaRose Be sure to tune into E! Tonight for the season premiere of #KUWTK season 13 #SundayFunday 🙌🏽

But when quizzed on the reasons for the rest of the Kardashians ditching their signature stylist of ten years, Kim was a little more reluctant to explain.

"Why everyone else? You’re going to have to ask them. For me, I wanted a new vibe, and Kanye wanted to give me a makeover.

“That’s not the reason why my family. [sic] That’s me years ago. I just wanted the change."

Why do we feel like there's more to this than Kim's letting on? And more importantly, how will the Kardashians get dressed on a daily basis now? Oh the HORROR.

Words by Lucy Wood

