This Brand New Kat Von D Palette That Got Eaten By A Dog Is A True Tragedy Of 2017

A moment of silence please

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 10:43

If you were looking for solid proof that there’s no justice in the world, then you only need to check out this picture of the brand new Kat Von D palette that got eaten by a dog.

Hold back your tears and try not to let out a hicuppy sob, because it’s a sight that a makeup lover might never get over.

Reddit user Pyokkimassu recently decided that it was finally time to treat themselves to the iconic Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette beause hey, they probably deserved it.

Here's what that seriously exciting purchase should have looked like on arrival. Makeup perfection, right?

Can't go a day without our beloved #ShadeandLight Eye Contour Palette ⚡️

Can't go a day without our beloved #ShadeandLight Eye Contour Palette ⚡️

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on

If you’re yet to be blessed with the addition of this one in your own makeup collection, it’s a cult classic 12 pan set of perfect neutral eye shadows, in a range of warm to cool shades that cover pretty much ANY look you could possibly think of. 

Unfortunately, much like any real love story, our tale does not have a happy ending. Prepare yourself for scenes that some viewers may find upsetting.

Reddit / Pyokkimassu

‘Finally bought this palette, but my dog got to the parcel before I did :(‘, reads the Reddit post, alongside a photo that will truly hurt any makeup lover’s soul.

The Shade + Light palette in question is now more of a Slobber + Lick palette, with two whole corners of the packaging bitten off, four whole shades crumbled away, and a very cracked mirror which means a whole lot of bad luck for the dog in question.

Somewhere out there is one very guilty looking pooch.

Please join us in a moment of silence to pay our respects. Gone too soon.

Words by Lucy Wood

This Brand New Kat Von D Palette That Got Eaten By A Dog Is A True Tragedy Of 2017

