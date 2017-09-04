This Brand New Kat Von D Palette That Got Eaten By A Dog Is A True Tragedy Of 2017

If you were looking for solid proof that there’s no justice in the world, then you only need to check out this picture of the brand new Kat Von D palette that got eaten by a dog.

Hold back your tears and try not to let out a hicuppy sob, because it’s a sight that a makeup lover might never get over.

Before we show you the aftermath, how about checking out all the times Kylie Jenner proved she's the queen of selfies...

Reddit user Pyokkimassu recently decided that it was finally time to treat themselves to the iconic Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette beause hey, they probably deserved it.

Here's what that seriously exciting purchase should have looked like on arrival. Makeup perfection, right?

If you’re yet to be blessed with the addition of this one in your own makeup collection, it’s a cult classic 12 pan set of perfect neutral eye shadows, in a range of warm to cool shades that cover pretty much ANY look you could possibly think of.

Unfortunately, much like any real love story, our tale does not have a happy ending. Prepare yourself for scenes that some viewers may find upsetting.

Reddit / Pyokkimassu

‘Finally bought this palette, but my dog got to the parcel before I did :(‘, reads the Reddit post, alongside a photo that will truly hurt any makeup lover’s soul.

The Shade + Light palette in question is now more of a Slobber + Lick palette, with two whole corners of the packaging bitten off, four whole shades crumbled away, and a very cracked mirror which means a whole lot of bad luck for the dog in question.

Somewhere out there is one very guilty looking pooch.

Please join us in a moment of silence to pay our respects. Gone too soon.

Words by Lucy Wood