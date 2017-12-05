Kendall Jenner Drinks Raw Eggs As A Sweaty Boxer For The LOVE Advent

You might think that there’s absolutely zero downsides to being Kendall Jenner. High flying fashion career, face and body carved by the angels themselves, endless piles of money to sit on when you get home…

Before you have a watch of that, how about checking out the Kardashian/Jenner ladies' most jaw dropping Insta moments?

But there is one minor catch to being Kenny J. She’s had to dress up as a sweaty boxer and drink a glass of raw eggs for the LOVE advent calendar, which isn’t exactly a barrel of laughs.

Exercise is hard enough at the best of times, but imagine having to do a full on boxing workout while managing to remain cute, poised and perfectly glowing at all times (rather than the bright red turnip that us normal humans turn into during an exercise class).

LOVE

Working up a sweat for her contribution to the annual #LOVEADVENT, Kendall’s channeling Rocky Balboa in head to toe grey sports kit to show off her best boxing moves.

The whole weird and wonderful thing kicks off with her cracking three eggs into a glass and downing the whole lot before her sweaty work out. Bleugh.

And the routine itself? Oh that just includes some casual power punching moves, intense skipping rope action and a few press ups thrown in for good measure.

On second watch, you might just notice that Kendall also looks a whole lot more glamorous starring beside herself in the role of Rocky’s leading lady, Adrian.

In the caption for the vid, LOVE explained: "On the 4th day of Christmas, the wonderful @kendalljenner plays the role of both Rocky Balboa and his wife Adrian #STAYSTRONG.

'When you get asked to shoot the advent calendar, it's highly flattering. It's a chance to have fun and embrace a strong self and always a good time,’ added Kendall.

If this is what it takes to get the famous Kendall Jenner abs, then we’ll probably just stick to the snacking and Netflix tbh.

Words by Lucy Wood