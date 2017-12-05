MTV Style

Kendall Jenner Drinks Raw Eggs As A Sweaty Boxer For The LOVE Advent

Not the most obvious fashion aesthetic

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 10:10

You might think that there’s absolutely zero downsides to being Kendall Jenner. High flying fashion career, face and body carved by the angels themselves, endless piles of money to sit on when you get home…

Before you have a watch of that, how about checking out the Kardashian/Jenner ladies' most jaw dropping Insta moments?

But there is one minor catch to being Kenny J. She’s had to dress up as a sweaty boxer and drink a glass of raw eggs for the LOVE advent calendar, which isn’t exactly a barrel of laughs.

Exercise is hard enough at the best of times, but imagine having to do a full on boxing workout while managing to remain cute, poised and perfectly glowing at all times (rather than the bright red turnip that us normal humans turn into during an exercise class).

LOVE

Working up a sweat for her contribution to the annual #LOVEADVENT, Kendall’s channeling Rocky Balboa in head to toe grey sports kit to show off her best boxing moves.

The whole weird and wonderful thing kicks off with her cracking three eggs into a glass and downing the whole lot before her sweaty work out. Bleugh.

And the routine itself? Oh that just includes some casual power punching moves, intense skipping rope action and a few press ups thrown in for good measure.

DAY 4: Kendall Jenner by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017

On second watch, you might just notice that Kendall also looks a whole lot more glamorous starring beside herself in the role of Rocky’s leading lady, Adrian.

In the caption for the vid, LOVE explained: "On the 4th day of Christmas, the wonderful @kendalljenner plays the role of both Rocky Balboa and his wife Adrian #STAYSTRONG.

'When you get asked to shoot the advent calendar, it's highly flattering. It's a chance to have fun and embrace a strong self and always a good time,’ added Kendall.

If this is what it takes to get the famous Kendall Jenner abs, then we’ll probably just stick to the snacking and Netflix tbh.

Words by Lucy Wood

More From MTV Style

Lingerie Brand Shares No Photoshop Campaign Featuring Belly Rolls And Real Boob Shapes
There's A New Disney Princess Footwear Collection So That's Your Christmas List Sorted
Nike Pro Launches Its First Ever Sports Hijab
Kendall Jenner Drinks Raw Eggs As A Sweaty Boxer For The LOVE Advent
Selena Gomez Got A Rainbow Fringe And It's Your 2007 Myspace Dream Come True
8 Fashion And Beauty Influencers To Follow Who Are Also Disability Advocates
Rihanna Says She Won't Use Trans Women As A 'Convenient Marketing Tool' In Fenty Beauty Campaigns
Winter Isn’t Going To Stop Kendall Jenner Wearing A Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini
Style
13 Pairs Of Christmas Party Shoes That You Can Actually Dance In
6 Of The Best Pop Cult Christmas Jumpers For 2017
QUIZ: Is This A Harry Styles Or A Shania Twain Outfit?
What To Buy The Boyfriend You've Just Started Dating For Christmas 2017

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Celebs who fell out with the rest of their cast
From Holly Hagan To Ariana Grande: 9 Celebrities That Fell Out With The Rest Of Their TV Cast
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce pregnancies on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project