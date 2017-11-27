Winter Isn’t Going To Stop Kendall Jenner Wearing A Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini

Here you are, wearing three layers of chunky knitwear, hunched over a cup of coffee for a bit of extra warmth and making the firm decision to whip out your thermal undies tomorrow.

Meanwhile, here’s Kendall Jenner wearing a bikini.

Do you fancy having a watch of the Kardashian/Jenner ladies' most jaw dropping Insta moments?

Just in case you needed further proof that Kenny J is forever living the life you were supposed to lead, she’s just casually hanging out in an itsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow non-polkadot bikini on December the bloody 1st.

So that’s gonna put you in the best mood ever if you got a bit rained on at the bus stop this morning while shivering your nipps off in 4 degree weather.

peaches and the mangos peaches and the mangos A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Hey, we all know that when you're a Kardashian Jenner fashion model, the first day of advent probably doesn’t just mean eating a slightly crap miniature chocolate for breakfast.

It means getting into some brightly coloured swimwear on a swanky yacht in the Bahamas. In fact, we're pretty sure her bikini top triangles are smaller than the choc we scoffed this morning.

Hailey's 21st 🎂 Hailey's 21st 🎂 A post shared by Isabella Peschardt (@isabella) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Fans seem to reckon that Kendall’s mirror Polaroid pic was actually taken a few days ago, when she was part of the elite model squad celebrating Hailey Baldwin’s 21st birthday.

Other VIP guests on the luxury trip included Bella Hadid, Renell Medrano, Justine Skye, Camila Morrone and Isabella Peschardt.

💋 💋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Someone chuck Kendall a cardigan before she flies home, otherwise she’ll be Keeping Up With The Pneumonia. Are we officially grannies now?

Words by Lucy Wood