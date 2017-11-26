MTV Style

Kim Kardashian Teases The Rose Gold Glosses and Shimmers Of Your Dreams For KKW Beauty

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 09:50

You’ve already got a makeup bag full of Kylie Jenner lip products and enough KKW contour kits to give the entire population of Newcastle some killer cheekbones, so why not chuck another Kardashian beauty product into your routine?

Kim Kardashian West has revealed that the rose gold glosses and shimmers of your dreams are the latest addition to her KKW Beauty line, and they might just be the most beautiful thing you’ll see all day.

A few days after dropping her surprise fragrance, Kimmy KW gave the nod to beauty influencer extraordinaire Huda Kattan to share a sneaky peek of the new loose pigment highlight and matching shimmer glosses.

And yep, they’re basically your perfect aesthetic shoved into ten glass containers.

OMG 😱😱😱 literally dying over these!!! Thank you @kimkardashian & @kkwbeauty for sending this to me first 😭😭the colors are UNREAL! Creating looks all week with these pigments, dying over the loose pigments 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 More details on Hudabeauty.com!

Definitely giving her pro seal of approval, Huda wrote: ‘OMG, literally dying over these!!!… the colours are unreal’, along with a whole load of praise hand emojis.

Clearly designed to cater to a whole spectrum of skin tones, each product pair comes in copper, bronze, rose gold, warm gold and silver.

You can check out the full swatches in s Snapchat video that Huda uploaded after receiving the metallic collection, and WOW are they sparkly. Maybe wear sunglasses for this one.

New KKW Beauty Reveal! More on SC: REALHUDABEAUTY

In the usual understated, chill Kardashian approach, Kim has got completely naked and covered herself top to toe in sparkly glitter over on Instagram to celebrate the arrival of her new goodies. Same.

The KKW Ultralight Beams highlighters and glosses are out on December 1st, so stick 'em all on your Christmas list.

Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM

Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Move over matte makeup, shimmer and gloss is the new way of life.

Words by Lucy Wood

