The Reactions To Kylie Jenner's Makeup Brush Line Aren't Exactly The Best

Last week, Kylie Jenner went and dropped a triple threat of new launches for her Kylie Cosmetics beauty kingdom, including a whole rainbow of bullet lipsticks, an impressive 30-shade spectrum of concealer, and the most recent reveal of a full brush set.

Pretty exciting, eh? Who wouldn’t want a stash of KJ-endorsed, luxury makeup brushes to help buff, contour and cut a crease their way to Kardashian levels of flawless?

You'd think the brushes would have gone down a storm, but the general reaction online actually hasn't been too great - mainly because Kylie’s charging $360 for 16 makeup brushes. GULP.

While a lot of fans were impressed with the sleek silver packaging, cute matching brush roll and the selection of brush shapes that would be hitting shelves on December 13th, a whole lot more were completely shooketh by the mega price tag.

Clearly noting that the reaction online towards the brush set had been errr… less than positive, Kylie hit Twitter on Sunday to explain a few things and attempt to justify the price.

“I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything,” Kylie tweeted.

Explaining that there could be a more affordable alternative coming soon, she wrote: “I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper.”

I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference pic.twitter.com/mOxwmFJJcM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

Her explanation did backfire slightly though, as she also went on to compare the Kylie Cosmetics brushes to a set of Artis Elite Mirror brushes for $360, and an Essential Brush Set from Kevyn Auction for $650 - both of which are seriously high end brands used by professionals.

Anyway, despite Kylizzle insisting that she can “hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best” when it comes to her products, fans still aren’t too impressed by both the spendy price tag and there's a whole lot of shade floating around.

goodnight to everyone except kylie jenner and anyone who bought her $360 brushes bc that's utter Nonsense — Meg (@garbage__queen) December 8, 2017

I love kylie but what the fuck?? for $360 those brushes better do my makeup FOR me and facetune my photos after too https://t.co/OaO40jnpnf — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 8, 2017

this was literally kylie jenner determining the prices of her new brushes lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/DsR4RxbakH — camille (@mmmmatasovsky) December 8, 2017

Kylie when she realized ppl aren’t about to pay $360 for her brushes pic.twitter.com/LIMGcaLixW — Lizzie (@tinypeachpie) December 10, 2017

In fact, it's not just the price that fans are taking issue with on this one. The fact that the brushes are also made from goat hair (particularly when Kylie Cosmetics proudly calls itself cruelty free) has gone down about as well as an old sock, too.

We are 💯 for women in business, but we always put ourselves in our customers shoes and say ‘would we buy it’ when bringing out new products & deciding RRP, and we’re sorry but $360 out prices too many fans, and they’re made with goat hair 😥 @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/wnczuTDjT3 — Spectrum Collections (@Spectrumbrushes) December 10, 2017

Claiming to be cruelty free yet profiting on goat hair brushes? Kylie cosmetics is cancelled for me. https://t.co/9ShCyRGKFd — Taylor Nicole (@str4wberryswing) December 10, 2017

Everyone knows the crazy amount of Kylie lip kits I have. But if @kyliecosmetics is now selling GOAT HAIR brushes, I will no longer be purchasing from the brand. Animal cruelty and money hungry insensitive companies make me SICK. @KylieJenner — meg (@gymglamlaundry) December 10, 2017

WELL. Is this about to be the first Kylie Cosmetics product that doesn't sell out in about 6 seconds flat?

If only we could rewind to the good old, simple days when we would have all traded our grandmothers for a Candy K, Dolce K and a Koko K.

Words by Lucy Wood