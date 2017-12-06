Kylie Jenner Aint Playing As She Launches Solid Lipsticks And A Huge Range Of Concealers

Cancel all plans, cross everything else off your Christmas list because it's irrelevant and get ready for Kylie Jenner to take over your makeup bag like never before.

Queen KJ has announced that the latest additions to her Kylie Cosmetics empire include a full spectrum of solid lipsticks, as well as a 30-shade-strong range of skin concealer.

God bless your bank account.

Leaving those three original Lip Kits feeling like nothing but a distant, basic memory, Kylie took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that Kylie Cosmetics bullet lipsticks will be coming your way in the form of the swanky Silver Series.

"20 brand new lipsticks, highly pigmented and hydrating with a creamy satin finish,” Kylie spilled, along with imagery of the lipsticks to reveal their sleek silver packaging and the world KYLIE engraved into the bullet itself.

It looks as though, no matter what your skin tone is, you’re guaranteed to find your perfect shade amongst the Silver Series, as the new formula comes in a whole rainbow of colours including bright and bold Raspberry Charlotte, rich plum Lovesick and dreamy nude Crush.

Amongst the rest of the cute shade names, you'll also find terracotta Troublemaker, the perfect peachy Sherbert and a vampy red called Pomegranate.

As if that wasn’t enough Kardashian-based makeup goodness for one day, Kylie Cosmetics also went on to drop their second ‘holiday surprise’ in 24 hours. Yep, it’s the concealer that we've all been waiting for.

Coming in a pretty impressive and inclusive 30 shades ranging from super pale to deep dark, Kylie reckons the lightweight concealers “provide medium buildable coverage for a beautiful skin-like, flawless finish.” Sounds pretty good to us.

You can get your mitts on the lipsticks and concealers from December 13th, but you might wanna leave a spot open on your Christmas list because there's still one final surprise coming your way from Kylie Cosmetics, apparently.

Fingers crossed for those Kylashes that we've been dreaming of since 2015.

Words by Lucy Wood