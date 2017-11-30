MTV Style

Lingerie Brand Shares No Photoshop Campaign Featuring Belly Rolls And Real Boob Shapes

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 12:21

Luxury lingerie brand Anine Bing is already a fave amongst the cooler-than-cool girls out there.

Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters are all number one fans of their delicate, lacy undies that can cost anywhere from $80 upwards. Gulp.

Before we celebrate the magic of this lot, how about we have a chat about what the media can do to improve representation of diversity?

But as if the dreamy lacy bralets and perfect matching knickers weren’t enough to get you falling in love with the brand, designer Anine has gone and dropped a brand new, no-Photoshop-allowed campaign featuring completely un-retouched images of women that aren't your usual models.

And would you LOOK at those belly rolls and real boob shapes in all of their glory.

Meet: @chloeahayward. Chloe is a model with a melodic voice and refreshing approach to individuality. Chloe emphasizes that whatever you wear on your body, it's your personal possession. As a model, Chloe is extremely passionate about making sure young girls know it takes crews of makeup artists and re-touching to look a certain way (for the record these photos of Chloe are un retouched). "It gives this idea that you look like that in real life and you don't—it's a fantasy," she says. Chloe likes to wear lingerie she can "forget is even on" (which means it doesn't irritate throughout the day). #ANINEBINGLingerie passed her test. #ANINEBINGStories

Anine Bing’s lingerie staples have been relaunched this week, “celebrating real women, empowering women, and offering lingerie ‘for you’—the female consumer” with new styles, colours and most importantly more inclusive sizes available.

The rather gorge images running alongside the campaign feature a range of women aged between 19 and 64, who are all entrepreneurs, cancer survivors, philanthropists and mothers, photographed in their “natural environment” alongside their own story of self love, strength and independence.

Meet: Julie. Julie is a grandmother, philanthropist, and lover of silk loungewear. Julie was on deck for our shoot with her superstar daughter-in-law Ashleigh, and felt so inspired by the concept of our shoot that she asked to be in it. We happily obliged, delighted to feature 3 generations of badass women (counting baby-girl Vincent). Julie hopes her granddaughters grows up in a world that accepts and respects the inherent multidimensionality of women. Julie wears lingerie to feel comfortable. #ANINEBINGLingerie #ANINEBINGStories

You can definitely argue that it’s only really scratching the surface of inclusivity and representation, but it’s still refreshing to see natural boobs of different shapes and sizes, pregnancy bumps, older bodies, cellulite, stretch marks and some rolls.

Of course, there's a lot of things missing from the campaign that stop it from being body positive - plus size women and women of colour to name just a couple of core representations that should absolutely be included.

Meet: @KyleeHeathHair. First time mom, long-time dog mom, hair stylist, happy human. Kylee is a nurturing, loving free spirt you can't help but gravitate towards. We shot this at her breezy LA home when she was 9 months pregnant with her first child—a daughter. She baked pumpkin scones for our team, lit candles, and made everything feel serene. Kylee and her partner are excited to raise a young girl with a voice who sticks up for herself. Kylee wears lingerie to treat herself. #ANINEBINGLingerie #ANINEBINGStories // P.S. Kylee gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on 11.11.2017 at 5:01 pm. Rae Lynn Hollister was born 7 lbs 13oz and Kylee tells us: "Aside from telling her how cute she is, I also tell her how strong she is. She had to be in the NICU after she was born because she was having trouble clearing the fluid from her lungs. But she fought through fast, and is healthy and just perfect. I'm proud of her for entering the world a strong little lady from the get-go."

But it's at least a step in the right direction, and any step forward for self love is an important one right now. More campaigns along these lines, please.

Words by Lucy Wood

Lingerie Brand Shares No Photoshop Campaign Featuring Belly Rolls And Real Boob Shapes
