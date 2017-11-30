Lingerie Brand Shares No Photoshop Campaign Featuring Belly Rolls And Real Boob Shapes

Luxury lingerie brand Anine Bing is already a fave amongst the cooler-than-cool girls out there.

Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters are all number one fans of their delicate, lacy undies that can cost anywhere from $80 upwards. Gulp.

Before we celebrate the magic of this lot, how about we have a chat about what the media can do to improve representation of diversity?

But as if the dreamy lacy bralets and perfect matching knickers weren’t enough to get you falling in love with the brand, designer Anine has gone and dropped a brand new, no-Photoshop-allowed campaign featuring completely un-retouched images of women that aren't your usual models.

And would you LOOK at those belly rolls and real boob shapes in all of their glory.

Anine Bing’s lingerie staples have been relaunched this week, “celebrating real women, empowering women, and offering lingerie ‘for you’—the female consumer” with new styles, colours and most importantly more inclusive sizes available.

The rather gorge images running alongside the campaign feature a range of women aged between 19 and 64, who are all entrepreneurs, cancer survivors, philanthropists and mothers, photographed in their “natural environment” alongside their own story of self love, strength and independence.

You can definitely argue that it’s only really scratching the surface of inclusivity and representation, but it’s still refreshing to see natural boobs of different shapes and sizes, pregnancy bumps, older bodies, cellulite, stretch marks and some rolls.

Of course, there's a lot of things missing from the campaign that stop it from being body positive - plus size women and women of colour to name just a couple of core representations that should absolutely be included.

But it's at least a step in the right direction, and any step forward for self love is an important one right now. More campaigns along these lines, please.

Words by Lucy Wood