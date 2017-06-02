Storybook Cosmetics Are Launching A Mean Girls Palette And It Sounds Perfect

Mean Girls came out literally so long ago, but somehow we’re still wearing pink on Wednesdays and still trying to make fetch happen. You don’t need us to tell you that it’s basically one of the most iconic movies of all time.

So iconic, in fact, that Storybook Cosmetics (yep, the ones behind the Harry Potter beauty stuff too) have confirmed that they’re soon to launch an actual Mean Girls eyeshadow palette – and it sounds like the most fabulous thing that’s ever been created.

Storybook Cosmetics

The eyeshadow palette is officially being launched in collaboration with Paramount Pictures, and is coming this autumn in the form of an actual makeup Burn Book. Omg.

It’s predicted that the palette itself will be designed to look like your very own Regina George-esque Burn Book, except rather than talking about Amber D’Alessio making out with hot dogs, it’ll reportedly contain 12 highly pigmented, cruelty free eyeshadow shades inspired by the film.

According to Glamour, some of the proposed shades for the palette include GENIUS shades like "army pants" green, "you can't sit with us" burnt orange, and "flip-flops" blue.

Can we please also get a “Wednesdays” pink, a nude/brown “Grool” and a shimmery “Grotsky little beyotch”?

Yep, we're gonna be needing this bad boy ASAP.

Words by Lucy Wood

NEED IT.