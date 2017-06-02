MTV Style

Storybook Cosmetics Are Launching A Mean Girls Palette And It Sounds Perfect

Grool

Friday, June 2, 2017 - 15:06

Mean Girls came out literally so long ago, but somehow we’re still wearing pink on Wednesdays and still trying to make fetch happen. You don’t need us to tell you that it’s basically one of the most iconic movies of all time.

So iconic, in fact, that Storybook Cosmetics (yep, the ones behind the Harry Potter beauty stuff too) have confirmed that they’re soon to launch an actual Mean Girls eyeshadow palette – and it sounds like the most fabulous thing that’s ever been created.

Storybook Cosmetics
The eyeshadow palette is officially being launched in collaboration with Paramount Pictures, and is coming this autumn in the form of an actual makeup Burn Book. Omg.

It’s predicted that the palette itself will be designed to look like your very own Regina George-esque Burn Book, except rather than talking about Amber D’Alessio making out with hot dogs, it’ll reportedly contain 12 highly pigmented, cruelty free eyeshadow shades inspired by the film.

According to Glamour, some of the proposed shades for the palette include GENIUS shades like "army pants" green, "you can't sit with us" burnt orange, and "flip-flops" blue.

Can we please also get a “Wednesdays” pink, a nude/brown “Grool” and a shimmery “Grotsky little beyotch”?

Yep, we're gonna be needing this bad boy ASAP.

Words by Lucy Wood

NEED IT. Now that you're up to date with that little dream, how about a catch up on all the latest MTV news?

Latest News

11 Things You Didn't Know About Scarlett Moffatt

Who Is Marty McKenna? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Where are the Beauty School Cop Outs cast now?

Beauty School Cop Outs: What Ever Happened To The Cast?

Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' Just Made UK Chart History

Becca Dudley

Becca Dudley Picks Her Strawberries & Creem Festival Fave Tunes - Listen!

What You Missed In Music: Snoop Dogg Calls For 1D Reunion, Katy Perry Tour Announcement & More

Storybook Cosmetics Are Launching A Mean Girls Palette And It Sounds Perfect

Jemma Lucy Shows Off The Peachy Results Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift

Kylie Jenner Smoulders In Her Undies For Her Latest Super Hot Lip Kit Shoot

Priyanka Chopra Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra Goes Speed Dating!

Pokemon

13 Crazy Pokemon Fan Theories That Change Everything

8 Things You Can Never Complain About Again If You CBA To Vote In The 2017 General Election

Bella Thorne Snaps And Deletes A Fully Topless Vid After Fans Spot A Nip Slip

New Music Round-Up: Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Arcade Fire, Major Lazer & More

Lauren Jauregui Makes An Important Point In Her Letter To The LGBTQ+ Community

Prepare To Be Obsessed With The Way Charlotte Crosby Does Her Contouring

Can A Bunch Of Adults From MTV Pass A Real GCSE?

10 Things You Should Know About Losing Your Virginity

Here's Your First Look Tour Of The 2017 Love Island Villa

More From MTV Style

Style

Storybook Cosmetics Are Launching A Mean Girls Palette And It Sounds Perfect

Style

Kylie Jenner Smoulders In Her Undies For Her Latest Super Hot Lip Kit Shoot

Style

Prepare To Be Obsessed With The Way Charlotte Crosby Does Her Contouring

Style

Loads of Festival Hair Ideas That Don't Involve Flower Crowns, Thank F***

Style

Kim K Spills The Truth On Why The Kardashians Ditched Stylist Monica Rose

Style

Selena Gomez Wears Topshop To Hang Out In The Weeknd's Hometown

Style

18 Of The Best Swimsuits For Summer Holiday Season

Style

This Sunset Eye Make-Up Trend Is The Instagram Beauty Look You Didn’t Know You Needed

Style

23 Of The Best Colourful Denim Pieces To Shop Right Now

Style

These Are The Best Sheet Masks Out There Right Now

Hey Violet Talk Style, Music And Who's Most Likely To Wear The Same Outfit Three Days Running

MTV Style

Hey Violet | Style File

Trending Articles

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Reignites Vicky Pattison Feud With New Book: 'She’s The Most Terrifying Person I Know'

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Celebrity

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has Already Been Linked To Another Reality Star Following His Split From Emma McVey

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

TV Shows

Geordie Shore: Check Out The Sexiest Selfies From The NEW Lads And Lasses Of Series 14

Celebrity

Who Is Billy Phillips? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star