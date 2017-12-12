MTV Style

This Woman's Miracle Blackhead Eliminating Routine Has Gone Viral

She made them all disappear in just one month

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 10:55

If there’s anything more annoying than pores, blackheads and sebaceous filaments, we are yet to find ‘em.

Those teeny tiny holes in your skin can just NEVER take the hint, and instead they stick to your face no matter how many scrubs, extraction masks and pore strips you throw at ‘em each week.

Fancy watching Sophie Kasaei's incredible transformation since the early Geordie days? Um, duh...

No matter how perfect your skincare routine, those little suckers just won’t budge - or so we thought.

One Reddit user has gone viral with her miracle blackhead routine, combining just a few different products and managing to make her blackheads completely disappear within just a few weeks. It’s like some kinda magic.

Getting rid of blackheads (and sebaceous filaments, which are the oily parts of your face that are less dark, less noticeable and are actually supposed to be there) is much more tricky than just treating your average spots.

They’re pores that are just clogged with oil and dead skin cells, which then look black when they oxidise with the air.

But Reddit user yoofka has found a skincare recipe that definitely works for her own skin, as you can see in the crazy before and after pictures that she captioned with “the difference one month makes: blackheads.”

Reddit

It’s a pretty intense routine that takes quite a bit of time (and isn’t exactly the cheapest when combined), as it starts with cleanser, moves onto toner and moisturiser and goes straight through to acne treatments and face masks, too.

If you want an in-depth breakdown of Yoofka’s magic methods, here’s what you’re gonna need. Start by removing your makeup with Lancôme Energie De Vie Cleansing Oil, and follow up by exfoliating with the Green Tea NEOGEN Dermology Bio-Peel Gauze.

Thirdly, you’re gonna have to cleanse with Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser for all skin types, and then apply Differin to a clean and dry face to combat any moisture.

Next up, moisturise with Aquafor Healing Ointment and tone with Akaran Moisture Lotion, while throwing in the occasional sheet mask from The Face Shop.

GAH, it’s military stuff and you might just decide that you’d rather take your pore-covered face into bed 20 minutes earlier every night but hey - it seriously WORKS.

Words by Lucy Wood

More From MTV Style

Move Over Stars And Angels, There's Now Sassy Feminist Tree Toppers For Christmas
This Woman's Miracle Blackhead Eliminating Routine Has Gone Viral
Gigi Hadid Is Rocking Some Armpit Fluff In Her Video For The LOVE Advent
Christmas Gift Guide For Anyone Who Wants To Get Fit In 2018
15 Christmas PJ Sets That You'll Want To Wear All Of Christmas Day
All The Celebrity Christmas Trees That Are Probably A Bit Fancier Than Yours
Ultimate Beauty Gift Guide | Christmas 2017
The Reactions To Kylie Jenner's Makeup Brush Line Aren't Exactly The Best
Rihanna's Gucci Embellished Socks Are Probably Worth More Than Your Life Savings
Mia Boardman from Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK Fans Are In Awe Of Mia Boardman's Latest Crop Top Snap
Plus Size Tights Range Gets Truly The World's Worst Promo Photoshoot
Christmas Eyebrow Trends Have Arrived Everyone, And Honestly Please Make It Stop

Trending Articles

It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Farewell Lad! Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle Has ‘No Regrets’ As He Talks Leaving The Show After 15 Seasons And Preparing To Become A Dad – EXCLUSIVE
Aaron Chalmers and Talia Oatway
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Proves He's The Dream Boyfriend With These Heart Melting Words About His Lady
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sam Gowland Hilariously Trolls Chloe Ferry's Chicken Nugget Proposal Hint
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time