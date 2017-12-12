This Woman's Miracle Blackhead Eliminating Routine Has Gone Viral

If there’s anything more annoying than pores, blackheads and sebaceous filaments, we are yet to find ‘em.

Those teeny tiny holes in your skin can just NEVER take the hint, and instead they stick to your face no matter how many scrubs, extraction masks and pore strips you throw at ‘em each week.

No matter how perfect your skincare routine, those little suckers just won’t budge - or so we thought.

One Reddit user has gone viral with her miracle blackhead routine, combining just a few different products and managing to make her blackheads completely disappear within just a few weeks. It’s like some kinda magic.

Getting rid of blackheads (and sebaceous filaments, which are the oily parts of your face that are less dark, less noticeable and are actually supposed to be there) is much more tricky than just treating your average spots.

They’re pores that are just clogged with oil and dead skin cells, which then look black when they oxidise with the air.

But Reddit user yoofka has found a skincare recipe that definitely works for her own skin, as you can see in the crazy before and after pictures that she captioned with “the difference one month makes: blackheads.”

It’s a pretty intense routine that takes quite a bit of time (and isn’t exactly the cheapest when combined), as it starts with cleanser, moves onto toner and moisturiser and goes straight through to acne treatments and face masks, too.

If you want an in-depth breakdown of Yoofka’s magic methods, here’s what you’re gonna need. Start by removing your makeup with Lancôme Energie De Vie Cleansing Oil, and follow up by exfoliating with the Green Tea NEOGEN Dermology Bio-Peel Gauze.

Thirdly, you’re gonna have to cleanse with Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser for all skin types, and then apply Differin to a clean and dry face to combat any moisture.

Next up, moisturise with Aquafor Healing Ointment and tone with Akaran Moisture Lotion, while throwing in the occasional sheet mask from The Face Shop.

GAH, it’s military stuff and you might just decide that you’d rather take your pore-covered face into bed 20 minutes earlier every night but hey - it seriously WORKS.

