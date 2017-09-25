Creepy AF IT-Themed Halloween Tutorials That You Need To Try This Year

There’s only one Halloween costume you’re gonna see this year and it includes a pale white face, some fluffy hair, blood shot eyes and a big red nose.

No it’s not yourself with a terrible hangover, it’s Pennywise.

Speaking of Halloween, here's a load of celebs giving you some inspo with their best costumes EVER.

Costumes for the It clown are probably gonna be waiting around every corner you turn on October 31st, so if you fancy joining the Creepy Clown Club then we’ve got you covered. See, you'll float too.

YouTube gurus are already uploading their take on the iconic movie look, so grab the white face paint and a slightly murderous smokey eye to recreate it yourself.

Whether you wanna go all out and terrify the local children, or whether you wanna go for a much prettier version (yep, that’s a thing), then there’s a Pennywise out there for you.

1. It is possible to do a glitzy version of Pennywise, btw.

2. Kind of a scaredycat? This is the slightly softer take on his errr... edgy look.

3. Fancy getting stuck into some SFX? This is beginner level and even includes a giant head.

4. The last minute, oh shit I need a costume Pennywise right here.

5. When face paint just isn't enough clown vibes, call on body paint to complete your spooky style.

6. And last but not least, this is the one to go for if you just wanna be genuinely terrifying.

Sleep well. AGH.

Words by Lucy Wood