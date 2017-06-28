Period Sportswear Has Arrived And We Want It all

While you're here, why not catch up on all of the celeb news you could possibly need >>>

You would have thought that given how exercise obsessed everyone is we’d already have sports leggings specifically designed for when you’re on your period, but nope this invention has only just arrived.

Thanks to US activewear company Dear Kate, the UK will see the launch of their really quite clever range of leggings, underwear and everything in between designed for that annoying time of the month.

And what’s even more refreshing to see is that it looks like any other gym clothing, so no one need know you feel like someone is repeatedly kicking you in the stomach.

While founder Julie Sygiel and Dan Wyner from Gear21 are the geniuses behind the tech side of things, after teaming up with Underlux to create two super soft microfibre layers.

But they’re not there just for comfort, also acting as a barrier and moisture wicking tool.

So basically if you’re in the middle of an ass and abs class and are 90% sure something’s just leaked down your leg, you can continue with your squats as usual thanks to this nifty invention.