Plus Size Tights Range Gets Truly The World's Worst Promo Photoshoot

Just when you thought the internet was starting to become maybe 1 per cent more clued up on size inclusivity and body positivity, it does something so ridiculous and offensive that we have to start all over again.

This is why we can’t have nice things.

Considering that somewhere in the world, a marketing team was given the small task of selling pairs of plus size tights, they’ve maybe come up with the single worst possible way of selling plus size tights - which is kind of impressive when you think about it.

A brand being sold over on the ever weird and wonderful Wish.com has come under fire for promoting this seriously offensive photoshoot for Plus Size Ultra Elastic Tights Stockings Women Sexy Shaping Pantyhose Socks. Catchy.

Wish

Yep, that would be a genuine advert that you’re looking at right now, which must have been approved somewhere by a string of people all thinking ‘Yes, this is fine. Good advert, that.’

Rather than just showcasing the tights looking lovely, normal and fitted on a plus size body, they decided to feature a model stretching the tights over her entire body - arms, boobs, neck and nose included.

Wish

We can’t even.

It goes without saying that maybe the worst part of the whole thing is the decision to ditch hiring a drop dead gorgeous plus size model to showcase the tights as they should be worn, and instead stick with hiring a much slimmer model - for clothes that aren’t even for her demographic.

Do this company know that a) body dysmorphia is a thing that exists, and b) the aim of the game is not to make impressively big tights, but to make tights that actually fit people's bodies? Orrr...?

Offensive. Dated. Gross. Really quite strange. BYE.

Words by Lucy Wood