Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'

Primark has just made a big change to it's sizing format, totally ditching numbers in favour of a small, medium, large vibe.

The high-street fashion fave is focusing on becoming more inclusive and catering to all body types and sizes, it says by rolling out clothing that ranges from a double XS to a double XL.

Primark stores across the country have already started seeing the new approach, with the store confirming the changes to Pretty 52.

"We have updated our sizing for a more comfortable fit - we will be grouping sizes into S/M/L etc, rather than 8/10/12 etc."

"The new sizing is trickling into stores now and will be used for a small amount of lingerie plus a large selection of womenswear," they added.

Shoppers can expect the change to happen on: "Jumpers, cardigans, jersey tops, sports tops, casual bottoms, workout apparel, shorts (not denim shorts), light jackets and some swimwear," according to the store.

While some Primarni lovers who are already pretty familiar with their old format might find the switch a bit confusing, the new system is apparently more recognisable internationally and similar to the one used in other high-street faves including Zara and Urban Outfitters. Shops anyone who is plus-size is probably already aware barely stock much in the way of clothing for anyone above a size 14-16. You know, the national average size.

And despite some arguable pros to this new sizing format, there is part of us questioning whether this goes far enough when it comes to being 'size inclusive'.

Primark will now stock clothes up to a 2XL, which translates to a size 20-24. How this is really much different from using a numbered system, we're not sure, although the fact that they will stock pieces from a 4 up to a 24 does make them more inclusive compared to previous sizings offered.

However, ASOS Curve stock up to a 30, Simply Be to 34 and Mango up to a 26.

Utimately this is a start, but let's not forget that there is absolutely nothing wrong with your or your body, no matter what size of clothing you wear. The number means literally nothing - it's an identifier for finding a piece of clothing that fits your body.

What does mean something, however, is the fashion industry's bizarre obsession with selling limited sizings, meaning that people who don't fit into sizes that are often below the national average are essentially being shamed for their bodies.

Being "body positive" is stocking clothing that fits your customers no matter their size, and doesn't make them feel like there is something wrong with them for having a body shape that varies from often fairly unrealistic "ideals". It's also offering a singular, inclusive range of clothes that don't call certain items out as "plus-size".

Because you shouldn't feel embarrassed whether you're a size 6 or a size 36. Shops should, however, be embarrassed for shaming customers by only making products that fit a narrow and elitist range of sizes that feed an unrealstic representation of body types and sizes. A system where you are looked down on for not being a 6ft tall size eight with legs as thin as a child's arms that reach all the way up to your arm pits.

