MTV Style

Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'

But is it really going to make that much difference?

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, July 2, 2018 - 13:05

Primark has just made a big change to it's sizing format, totally ditching numbers in favour of a small, medium, large vibe.

The high-street fashion fave is focusing on becoming more inclusive and catering to all body types and sizes, it says by rolling out clothing that ranges from a double XS to a double XL.

Hit play on the video to see MTV UK's finest male employees attempt to apply mascara with hilarious results...

Primark stores across the country have already started seeing the new approach, with the store confirming the changes to Pretty 52.

"We have updated our sizing for a more comfortable fit - we will be grouping sizes into S/M/L etc, rather than 8/10/12 etc."

Brighten up your Sunday with this cute and colourful #ootd 🌻 Prices from €3 (Available in: 🇮🇪🇫🇷🇮🇹🇪🇸🇵🇹) #Primark #fashion #ootd #weekend

"The new sizing is trickling into stores now and will be used for a small amount of lingerie plus a large selection of womenswear," they added.

Shoppers can expect the change to happen on: "Jumpers, cardigans, jersey tops, sports tops, casual bottoms, workout apparel, shorts (not denim shorts), light jackets and some swimwear," according to the store.

While some Primarni lovers who are already pretty familiar with their old format might find the switch a bit confusing, the new system is apparently more recognisable internationally and similar to the one used in other high-street faves including Zara and Urban Outfitters. Shops anyone who is plus-size is probably already aware barely stock much in the way of clothing for anyone above a size 14-16. You know, the national average size. 

Sunshine and stripes with @bangonstyle 😍 Jumpsuit £13/€17 (Available in: 🇬🇧🇩🇪🇳🇱🇧🇪🇦🇹) #Primark #fblogger #fashion
.

And despite some arguable pros to this new sizing format, there is part of us questioning whether this goes far enough when it comes to being 'size inclusive'.

Primark will now stock clothes up to a 2XL, which translates to a size 20-24. How this is really much different from using a numbered system, we're not sure, although the fact that they will stock pieces from a 4 up to a 24 does make them more inclusive compared to previous sizings offered.

However, ASOS Curve stock up to a 30, Simply Be to 34 and Mango up to a 26. 

@nerdabouttown looking super cute in our tile print jeans 💙💙💙(🔍1256056)

@nerdabouttown looking super cute in our tile print jeans 💙💙💙(🔍1256056)

A post shared by Asos Curve (@asos_loves_curve) on

Utimately this is a start, but let's not forget that there is absolutely nothing wrong with your or your body, no matter what size of clothing you wear. The number means literally nothing - it's an identifier for finding a piece of clothing that fits your body.

What does mean something, however, is the fashion industry's bizarre obsession with selling limited sizings, meaning that people who don't fit into sizes that are often below the national average are essentially being shamed for their bodies.

 

Being "body positive" is stocking clothing that fits your customers no matter their size, and doesn't make them feel like there is something wrong with them for having a body shape that varies from often fairly unrealistic "ideals". It's also offering a singular, inclusive range of clothes that don't call certain items out as "plus-size". 

Because you shouldn't feel embarrassed whether you're a size 6 or a size 36. Shops should, however, be embarrassed for shaming customers by only making products that fit a narrow and elitist range of sizes that feed an unrealstic representation of body types and sizes. A system where you are looked down on for not being a 6ft tall size eight with legs as thin as a child's arms that reach all the way up to your arm pits. 

 

What do you make of Primark's sizing overhaul? Let us know your thoughts in a tweet @MTVUK.

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
How To Watch Wireless Festival 2018 On MTV
Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon Legendaries
Here's The ONLY Way To Grab This Special, Limited-time Legendary Pokémon
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
How The Bisexual Lighting Meme Made Me Feel Seen
Fab LGBTQ+ Glow Ups That Will Make You Even Prouder To Be You
Why Celebrating Pride Matters More Than Ever Right Now
This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
The Reviews Of This Savage X Fenty Robe Will Inspire You To Buy It Immediately
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
The Best Moisturisers For Acne Prone Skin
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer
Kylie Jenner gushes over baby Stormi Webster on Snapchat
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics Of Baby Stormi Webster
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne And Cheryl Announce Split
James Arthur
James Arthur Says He’s Retiring From Music Soon
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections

More From MTV Style

This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
The Summer Fragrance You Should Wear Based On Your Horoscope
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
The outfits from Love Island
Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN
Best Celeb Beauty Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Best Celeb Hair And Beauty | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
All The Outfits From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Best Dressed Celebs | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenthood For The First Time
Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli attend the WWD and Variety&#039;s Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios on November 15, 2015
The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Miami
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship Confirmed To Be “Heating Up”
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer