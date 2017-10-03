Primark’s New Halloween Makeup Collection Is An Absolute Game Changer

Trying to figure out what to go as for Halloween can be a complete nightmare, especially if you’re trying to add makeup into the mix.

The options are literally endless, and whether you try freestyling it or attempt at copying a crazy complicated YouTube tutorial to look like Bruce Willis, it just never ends well.

Not to mention the fact that nine times out of ten you leave the house with a classic slightly bloody looking face and very sore eyes from removing eighteen different cobweb eyeliner attempts.

But this is where Primark comes in, as they've just released their brand new Fright Club makeup kits which might just save the spooky and somewhat dreaded day.

Retailing at an absolute bargain of £8, the kits come in vampire, mermaid and kiss of death along with everything you need to complete the look.

They’ve even enlisted the help of fashion and beauty blogger Sophie Hannah Richardson to demonstrate the range, making things all that much easier as we embark on a really very stressful situation.

So as long as you’re happy to go as a mermaid, vampire or cute skeleton person then consider your makeup sorted. Phew.