MTV Style

Primark’s New Halloween Makeup Collection Is An Absolute Game Changer

Finally, a saviour for the stress-fest that is Halloween.

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 13:13

Trying to figure out what to go as for Halloween can be a complete nightmare, especially if you’re trying to add makeup into the mix.

The options are literally endless, and whether you try freestyling it or attempt at copying a crazy complicated YouTube tutorial to look like Bruce Willis, it just never ends well.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

Not to mention the fact that nine times out of ten you leave the house with a classic slightly bloody looking face and very sore eyes from removing eighteen different cobweb eyeliner attempts.

But this is where Primark comes in, as they've just released their brand new Fright Club makeup kits which might just save the spooky and somewhat dreaded day.

Get totally Halloween ready with our Fright Club makeup kits! Make sure to check out the full tutorial for each look on our YouTube channel 🎃Only £8/€10/$11 each! (Available in: 🇬🇧🇦🇹🇧🇪🇳🇱🇩🇪🇮🇪🇫🇷🇮🇹🇪🇸🇵🇹🇺🇸) #Primark #PrimarkBeauty #Halloween

Retailing at an absolute bargain of £8, the kits come in vampire, mermaid and kiss of death along with everything you need to complete the look.

They’ve even enlisted the help of fashion and beauty blogger Sophie Hannah Richardson to demonstrate the range, making things all that much easier as we embark on a really very stressful situation.

PRIMARK | Halloween Vampire Beauty Tutorial | Sophie Hannah Richardson

So as long as you’re happy to go as a mermaid, vampire or cute skeleton person then consider your makeup sorted. Phew.

Latest News

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Confirms Ty Dolla $ign Romance On Instagram

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Chris &amp; Kem at BBC Radio 1 studios

Love Island's Chris & Kem Could Have The UK's Number One Single This Week

Miley Cyrus at Madison Square Garden

Miley Cyrus Puts Her Spin On Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow'

10 Of The Most Random And Expensive AF Things Celebs Have Ever Bought

Tove Styrke in the &#039;Mistakes&#039; video

Tove Styrke Is A Runaway Bride In The Epic 'Mistakes' Video

The Scientific Process Of Messaging The Guy/Girl You’re Secretly Into

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby Confirmed To Be Joining Another MTV Show, But What Is It?

Primark’s New Halloween Makeup Collection Is An Absolute Game Changer

Jemma Lucy Flaunts The Bubble Butt Result of Her Second Brazilian Bum Lift And Holy Moly

Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes Lead The 2017 MTV EMA Nominations - See The Full List!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Happy Birthday Leigh-Anne - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Here's Why Shawn Mendes 'Can't Wait' To Get His Heart Broken

Katy Perry 2017 MTV VMAs

Get Your MTV News On Amazon Alexa RN

Demi Lovato x JBL &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; Pop Up Event In New York

Demi Lovato Announces First Ever UK Tour - Here's How To Get Tickets

Two Of Geordie Shore's Finest Had The Cheek To Post This Scandalous Snap, Can You Guess Who?

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Says Bughead Have Serious Romeo And Juliet Vibes In Season Two

Liam Payne Reveals The One Direction Moment That Broke Him: I Cried My Eyes Out

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.

Sam Smith Was Spotted Kissing 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn And Fans Are Thrilled

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

More From MTV Style

Primark’s New Halloween Makeup Collection Is An Absolute Game Changer

Style

Every Single Time Chloe Ferry Proved She Was Queen Of The Crop Top

Cheryl Cole Is An Absolute Vision In First Fashion Show Since The Birth Of Her Son Bear

Cole Sprouse Is About To Be Your New Favourite Beauty Vlogger

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

Of Course A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume Already Exists

Style

The Ultimate Coat And Jacket Edit For AW17

Best High Street Jackets And Coats | AW17

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Absolutely Glowing In New Video As She's Joined By Reported Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Creepy AF IT-Themed Halloween Tutorials That You Need To Try This Year

Kylie Jenner

Times Kylie Jenner Proved She's The Queen Of Selfies

Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Marnie Simpson's Word Of Warning To Chloe Ferry: She Needs To Stop The Surgery Now

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Responds To Jemma Lucy's Accusations That She Was Rejected From Amber Davies' Party - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

TV Shows

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby Confirmed To Be Joining Another MTV Show, But What Is It?

Just Tattoo Of Us&#039; Charlotte Crosby comments on Charlotte Dawson and Katie Salmon&#039;s row

Charlotte Crosby Says Charlotte Dawson And Katie Salmon's Argument On Just Tattoo Of Us Was One Of 'The Biggest They've Ever Had On The Show' - EXCLUSIVE

Jemma Lucy Flaunts The Bubble Butt Result of Her Second Brazilian Bum Lift And Holy Moly