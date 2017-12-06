MTV Style

12 Products That Will Actually Work For Sorting Out Your Dry AF Winter Skin

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 13:52

With all of its chunky knitwear, snuggly evenings, fairy lights and Christmas vibes, winter is maybe the best season of the whole year (don’t @ us), but there is one major downside. Dry skin.

GAH, is there anything worse than waking up and finding out that your face has basically transformed into flakey pastry overnight?

Your legs feel like sandpaper and your hands belong to a withered old lady, which is never a great look.

So if you’re starting to feel like a human shaped raisin wearing a wooly hat then listen up, because these are 12 magical skincare products that will ACTUALLY work wonders on your dry skin. Mmm, dat hydration.

  • Get an early night and slather this delish-scented intensive mask all over your face before snoozin' to wake up with skin that's comfortable, refreshed and super soft to touch. Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask, £25.00
  • Pop this serum on just before your normal moisturiser to give it a helping hand, thanks to the hyaluronic acid that'll visibly plump and Vitamin B for the bouncy skin of dreams. Glossier Super Bounce, £24.00
  • If you've noticed that concealer isn't sitting under your eyes quite right now that the temperature has dropped, you're gonna need an eyecream. It doesn't get better than this pot of goodness enriched with avocado. Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment, £22.50
  • A kickass moisturiser that's basically a giant drink of water for your face, this rich, oil-free cream gel instantly rehydrates and does its job for up to 24 hours. Clinique Moisture Surge Intense, £34.00
  • This super fancy serum might sound complicated but it really does the job, re-plumping your winter complexion with a gorgeous natural glow. NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex, £25.00
  • Try and inject as much moisture as you can into every step of your skincare, starting with a hydrating balm cleanser packed with enriching plant oils to get off to a good start. Eve Lom Balm Cleanser, £40.00
  • Backed by beauty bloggers everywhere, this moisture boosting serum contains a pure form of hyaluronic acid, an incredibly hydrating ingredient that holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Indeed Labs Hydraluron, £16.66
  • For anyone who likes their skincare to be fuss free but still pack a punch, this cream is packed with goodness to transform dull skin, and can also be slathered on thickly as a DIY moisture mask. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, £20.00
  • Not only does it have seriously cute packaging, but the latest must-have body cream containing cupuaçu butter, açaí and coconut oil is brilliant for keeping your skin soft and supple all over. Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £18.00
  • Alright, it might not look the prettiest on your bedside table, but this fantastic stuff is the real deal when it comes to stopping the rough, dry, old man hands from appearing in the winter. No thank you. Weleda Hand Food, £6.95
  • All hail the ultimate hydration mask, which delivers hyaluronic acid blended with raw honey and ginger root to soften and condition, whilst reviving radiance and restoring suppleness. GOALS. GlamGlow Thirsty Mud, £37.50
  • When you're serious about remaining silky smooth in sub-freezing temperatures, Kiehls famous body lotion is the one for results that will literally transform your skin. Kiehls Creme De Corps, From £18.00
Words by Lucy Wood

