This Is The Exact Red Lipstick That Cheryl Blossom Always Wears On Riverdale

So now you know

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 12:03

We’ve never quite realised it before, but no one does the festive look quite like Cheryl Blossom. She’s always head to toe in red, right from her perfect glam curls down to her bright red wardrobe, and of course her always-flawless rouge mani.

But the finishing touch to Riverdale queen Cheryl’s look is always her perfect signature red lipstick. Seriously, she puts your Christmas party look to shame.

Luckily, we’re starting to realise that everyone in Riverdale is really terrible at keeping secrets, and that includes the go-to makeup product that’s always used on actress Madelaine Petsch for the iconic Blossom red kiss.

It turns out that, while Cheryl herself is all about the high end life, her favourite lipstick is actually pretty affordable and comes in the form of Lime Crime’s Red Velvet.

It’s straight from their Matte Velvetine collection with a richly pigmented, vanilla scented colour that’s inspired by red roses. It’s touch proof, kiss proof and addictive, which matches up to Cheryl’s character pretty perfectly.

"I'm obsessed with Lime Crime because it doesn't rub off," Madelaine told Teen Vogue about the liquid matte formula. Although, when the steamier scenes call for a kiss that leaves a tell-tale trace, she also adds a layer of Nivea chapstick on top for a slicker, glossy finish instead.

WELL. Consider this officially added to our makeup bags.

Words by Lucy Wood

