Rihanna's Gucci Embellished Socks Are Probably Worth More Than Your Life Savings

Sometimes celebs go for that #relatable vibe to get the Instagram likes in, but Rihanna really doesn’t need to bother with that nonsense anymore.

She’s the most luxury of luxury queens, as proven by her latest on point outfit post which included a seriously pricey pair of socks. No seriously, they're worth a FORTUNE.

When Rihanna wears a sock, it’s not just a sock anymore. It’s THE pair of socks that we’re gonna need on our feet asap, but unfortunately her latest accessory choice isn't landing in our price range any time soon.

Making a sock-based style statement paired with a slinky black dress, oversized ski jacket and pointed white stiletto heels, RiRi was rocking none other than a pair of Gucci socks.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:20am PST

The socks, or ‘mid-calf stockings’ as they’re called by fashionistas far and wide, aren’t exactly the kind that you grab in a six pack at Primark for a couple of quid.

They’re straight out of the Gucci Resort 2018 show and embellished with crystals in the shape of the classic Gucci monogram.

They’ll also cost you a heart palpitation-inducing $1,340, if you’re interested.

GanG GanG A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:18am PST

We’re mostly just wondering what the deal is with sticking them in the washing machine tbh. And seeing as we always seem to lose one sock of a pair when they go through the laundry, it’s slightly painful to imagine misplacing a $670 sock and having to pair the one you've still got with your average sock instead.

So there you go. RiRi says embellished socks are in, so embellished socks are officially IN.

Words by Lucy Wood