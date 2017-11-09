Rihanna Says She Won't Use Trans Women As A 'Convenient Marketing Tool' In Fenty Beauty Campaigns

Trans issues are rightly a hot topic right now, but Rihanna has insisted that she will not exploit transgender men or women to promote her makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna's view on the idea of using trans women in her promo material has been widely praised by fans across social media, after she made it clear that she refuses to use trans people as a ‘marketing tool’.

RiRi was told by a fan this week that she should consider ‘inviting a trans girl into the group’ for her next Fenty Beauty model casting - which has already been given a ton of applause for promoting diversity and inclusivity in race and body shape.

But Rihanna’s reply to the idea went above and beyond expectations, after she stated that she wouldn’t just ‘go around doing trans castings’ and explained her brill reasons for the decision.

‘I’ve had the pleasure of working with many gifted trans women throughout the years,’ Ri said. ‘But I don’t go around doing trans castings!

‘Just like I don’t do straight non trans women castings.’

Explaining her decision, Rihanna went on: ‘I respect all women. Whether they're trans or not is none of my business!

‘It’s personal and some trans women are more comfortable being open about it than others so I have to respect that as a woman myself.’

Dropping a dig that some other brands might only be featuring trans people as a publicity trick rather than to promote genuine visibility, Rihanna wrote: ’I don’t think it’s fair that a trans woman, or man, be used as a convenient marketing tool!

‘Too often do I see companies doing this to trans and black women alike! There’s always just that one spot on the campaign for the token “we look mad diverse” guy/girl! It’s sad!’

