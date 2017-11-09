MTV Style

Rihanna Says She Won't Use Trans Women As A 'Convenient Marketing Tool' In Fenty Beauty Campaigns

'I don't go around doing trans castings...'

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 11:22

Trans issues are rightly a hot topic right now, but Rihanna has insisted that she will not exploit transgender men or women to promote her makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

Y’know, because she’s an absolute queen who actually does inclusivity of all kinds in the right way.

How about having a watch of the celeb eyebrow transformations that prove there's hope for us all...

Rihanna's view on the idea of using trans women in her promo material has been widely praised by fans across social media, after she made it clear that she refuses to use trans people as a ‘marketing tool’.

RiRi was told by a fan this week that she should consider ‘inviting a trans girl into the group’ for her next Fenty Beauty model casting - which has already been given a ton of applause for promoting diversity and inclusivity in race and body shape.

But Rihanna’s reply to the idea went above and beyond expectations, after she stated that she wouldn’t just ‘go around doing trans castings’ and explained her brill reasons for the decision.

‘I’ve had the pleasure of working with many gifted trans women throughout the years,’ Ri said. ‘But I don’t go around doing trans castings!

‘Just like I don’t do straight non trans women castings.’

#STUNNA LIP PAINT. NOV 23 @fentybeauty

#STUNNA LIP PAINT. NOV 23 @fentybeauty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Explaining her decision, Rihanna went on: ‘I respect all women. Whether they're trans or not is none of my business!

‘It’s personal and some trans women are more comfortable being open about it than others so I have to respect that as a woman myself.’

Dropping a dig that some other brands might only be featuring trans people as a publicity trick rather than to promote genuine visibility, Rihanna wrote: ’I don’t think it’s fair that a trans woman, or man, be used as a convenient marketing tool!

‘Too often do I see companies doing this to trans and black women alike! There’s always just that one spot on the campaign for the token “we look mad diverse” guy/girl! It’s sad!’

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Words by Lucy Wood

More From MTV Style

Rihanna Says She Won't Use Trans Women As A 'Convenient Marketing Tool' In Fenty Beauty Campaigns
Winter Isn’t Going To Stop Kendall Jenner Wearing A Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini
6 Of The Best Pop Cult Christmas Jumpers For 2017
QUIZ: Is This A Harry Styles Or A Shania Twain Outfit?
What To Buy The Boyfriend You've Just Started Dating For Christmas 2017
Semi Permanent Astrofreckles Have Your Star Sign Hidden In Them
A Reddit User Designed A Stranger Things Palette And Someone Needs To Make It Happen
Gifts For Boyfriends | Christmas 2017
Gifts For Anyone Who Wants To Be A YouTuber | Christmas 2017
12 Christmas Gifts To Buy The Aspiring YouTuber In Your Life
This Brand New Kat Von D Palette That Got Eaten By A Dog Is A True Tragedy Of 2017
Kim Kardashian Teases The Rose Gold Glosses and Shimmers Of Your Dreams For KKW Beauty

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Nathan Henry poses for a selfie
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Just Had The Most Embarrassing Sex Toy Moment
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017
Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video
Selena Gomez gets cryptic about The Weeknd
Is Selena Gomez Apologising To The Weeknd After Getting Back With Justin Bieber?
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Justin Bieber Reunion As She Reveals She And Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Are Still 'Best Friends'
Zahida Allen Reveals Upsetting Reason She's Been 'Too Nervous' To Post On Instagram
Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She’s ‘Torn’ Between Casey Johnson And Kyle Walker After Casey Confesses His True Feelings
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But A Thong And Body Glitter To Showcase Make-Up Range