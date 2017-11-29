Selena Gomez Got A Rainbow Fringe And It's Your 2007 Myspace Dream Come True

Selena Gomez’s brand new blonde moment is the best thing that we’ve seen for a while from the celeb beauty world, but she’s already gone and started experimenting with colour in her lighter locks.

Get ready to be transported straight back to the golden age of 2007 because Selena has been rocking a rainbow striped side fringe, and it’s basically everything you ever wanted as a Myspace kid.

Selena revealed her latest mini makeover over on Instagram at the weekend, with a selfie to show off a rainbow side fringe that blends all the way from red, orange, yellow, green, blue to purple.

i stole from my sister i stole from my sister A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Making the most of her new bleached her, Selena’s bright and bold new look also came accessorised with a pair of thick-rimmed statement glasses, a coral pink lip and sequinned mouse ears.

Someone stop us grabbing our ten year old studded belt, putting on Fall Out Boy’s first album, wearing a t-shirt that says ‘Normal people scare me’ and talking about our Top 8 friends.

But um, hang on a second.

That caption ‘I stole from my sister’ makes a whole lot more sense when you realise that actually, that pastel striped fringe is probably just attached to the hair band borrowed from her four year old sister, Grace or three year old sister, Tori.

Judging by Selena's latest selfie uploads, it looks as though she's still very much rocking the plain bleached blonde, along with some dark grungey roots as it's already starting to grow out. The curse of being a blonde, eh?

all apologies all apologies A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Either way, the rainbow look is making us want to reach for the hair chalks immediately.

What’s the point in bleached blonde hair if you’re not gonna dye it a few crazy shades every once in a while?

Words by Lucy Wood