MTV Style

Semi Permanent Astrofreckles Have Your Star Sign Hidden In Them

As if regular freckles weren't cute enough

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 11:12

It all started with your basic freckle pencils becoming a makeup obsession, and then it moved onto those glitter galaxy freckles for festival season, but now the faux freckle trend has been taken to the next level.

Semi permanent Astrofrecks are the latest freckle-based trend to hit the beauty world, and they’re maybe the most magical one yet.

Before you fall in love with Astrofrecks, here's exactly how to rock rainbow unicorn hair...

Freckle tattoos aren’t exactly brand new information - people have been opting for an extra permanent smattering of cuteness for ages now - but Michigan cosmetic ink artist Jessica Knapik has given things a brand new, cosmic twist.

She’s created the oh so dreamy #AstroFrecks, which uses semi-permanent tatts to apply natural, fresh-faced freckles across your nose and cheeks in the shape of your astrology sign’s star constellation.

Introducing @magickbrows #AstroFrecks 🙌🏽🌌 Hide the constellation for your astrological sign in your freckles! It'll be your secret 😉 You could even do the sign for your mom, dad, dog? haha 🌙✨ Swipe through to see more before & afters, & email or DM for appointments! 🌘 **** Any negative comments will result in getting blocked. bye 🙋🏻****

‘Scuse us while we stop what we’re doing and sprint off to get this done immediately.

As an expert in all things freckle, artist Jessica selects your perfect and most genuine shade (which will lighten over time and disappear about two years later), and sketches in a dot-to-dot constellation that subtly sits across your nose, chest or wherever you choose without anybody even realising its hidden meaning.

#AstroFrecks don't have to be on your face! 🙌🏽🌌 Although we did do a few on the face too 😉 Hide the constellation for your astrological sign in your freckles! It'll be your secret 😉 You could even do the sign for your mom, dad, dog? haha 🌙✨ Swipe through to see more before & afters, & email or DM for appointments! 🌘 **** Any negative comments will result in getting blocked. byeee 🙋🏻****

Explaining her genius idea, Jessica told Bustle: ‘I'm super into crystals and what your best intentions can do, and sending your goals and wishes out into the universe.

‘So [the idea for Astrofrecks] just sparked from that. I also love things with hidden meanings. This way you could get your Mom's astrological sign, your Dad's, your Grandma's, and kind of pay tribute without getting a giant heart that says Mom.'

Dainty, understated and out of this world. We are obsessed.

Words by Lucy Wood

