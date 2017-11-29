A Reddit User Designed A Stranger Things Palette And Someone Needs To Make It Happen

Seeing as you’ve already given your wardrobe an 80s makeover, changed your music taste to strictly 80s bangers and decided that you’re gonna marry Joe Keery any day now, you might as well let Stranger Things take charge of your makeup bag, too.

A Reddit user has created a truly perfect Stranger Things eyeshadow palette, and we won’t rest until someone makes this thing a reality.

Before we show you the Stranger Things goodness, how about watching the kids play The Whisper Challenge?

Okay, so on paper Stranger Things might not seem like the most obvious makeup aesthetic - y’know, with all the slime and the looming sky creatures and the toothy monsters - but it turns out that it definitely could be.

One fan on Reddit has drawn inspo from some of the show’s most iconic characters, settings and moments for shade names and paired them with the most uhmazing dark, moody colours.

In the mock up image of the dream palette, you’ll find smokey shades like inky ‘Shadow Monster’ and burgundy ‘Eleven’, while ‘MadMax’ is the perfect burnt ginger shade, and ‘Upside Down’ is a mysterious navy shimmer.

The brighter side of things includes ‘Hawkins Lab’ as the perfect crease shade, a vibrant yellow called ‘Eggos’, a seriously stunning glitter called ‘Demogorgon’, and finally a Dart-inspired metallic green.

Reddit / hmemoo

While the official Stranger Things palette is yet to be created (c’mon makeup brands, get it together), the Reddit mastermind behind this one did actually take real life shadows to make their mock up.

If you’re interested in collecting your own version, you just need all of this lot for a semi-affordable total of £42:

Demogorgon - Colour Pop ‘Glass Bull', Hawkins Lab - Makeup Geek 'Bed Rock' from Makeup Geek, Upside Down - Makeup Geek 'Nautic', Shadow Monster - ColourPop 'Let's Do It', Dart - Colour Pop 'Tea Garden', Eggos - Colour Pop 'Tiki', Mad Max - Makeup Geek 'Earlybird', and Eleven - Makeup Geek 'Bitten'.

Now, all we need is for Storybook Cosmetics (the brains behind the Harry Potter palette and the Mean Girls palette) to do us all a favour and jump on this asap. Bitchin'.

Words by Lucy Wood