MTV Style

The Most Bizarre But Incredible Celebrity Beauty Hacks You Will Want To Try Immediately

From putting mayo in your hair to toothbrush foundation application.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 16:53

When it comes to beauty regimes, most of us are willing to try just about anything in pursuit of being that little bit more beauts, and it turns out celebrities are no different to the rest of us.

But who'd have guessed that some of your favourite celebs would have the most bizarre, brilliant and surprisingly cost-effective, beauty hacks ever up their sleeves? No stylist need. Okay so some of these are pretty weird but let's face it, nothing good ever comes of being normal.

Hit play on the video to see the beauty hacks celebrities from Charlotte Crosby to Blake Lively are using that you won't be able to live without...

Sick of your foundation not blending into your hairline? Margot Robbie's got you covered. Gone are the days of your eyeshadow ruining the base makeup you spent so long perfecting, and it's all thanks to Megan McKenna.

Even if you don't intend to shower with Mr.Hellman himself on the regs from here on out, we doubt you'll regret sneaking one or two of these bad boys into your routine going forward, we know we will be!

Did you find any of these beauty hacks useful? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK.

