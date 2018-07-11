MTV Style

This Instagram Model Got Bitten By A Shark During An Impromptu Photoshoot

She somehow stayed extremely calm about the situation.

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 12:46

Instagram model and influencer Katarina Zarutskie recently went a step too far when trying to get those grid pics on holiday, very much proving that there’s nothing people won’t do for a like.

The 19-year-old college student was with her boyfriend and his family in the Bahamas at the time, when she realised she could get some great #content to show her then 13,000 followers.

But it was one spot in particular that caught her eye for a quick photoshoot, as she saw an area where nurse sharks were swimming with people jumping in with them to take pics.

"From my previous knowledge from surfing and scuba diving, I know nurse sharks are usually very safe," she told the BBC. "I've seen countless photos of people with them on Instagram."

However when she was encouraged to lie back by a local resident, Katarina was bitten by a shark with it pulling her under water for several seconds.

The whole thing was caught in a series of images taken by her boyfriend’s dad, as she’s seen holding her arm above her head to make sure the blood didn't cause a frenzy.

"At that point your body has so much adrenaline going and you just have to get out of the situation, but I stayed extremely calm," she says.

"I think if someone was screaming and flailing around it definitely could have changed the situation."

Thankfully she was okay and just had to get stitches and antibiotics for her injuries, though she does still have some fragments of teeth left in the wounds.

She’s since had to make her Instagram private, after people accused her of blaming the sharks and causing the situation herself, but she insists that’s not the case.

"I'm not afraid of the ocean and if anything I respect and love it more," she says.

"He didn't mean it: he's a wild animal, and I think anyone that goes and swims with nurse sharks needs to realise it is an uncontrollable situation.”

Moral of the story? Erm, just don’t swim with sharks, we guess.

Latest News

Fans Are Mistaking Marnie Simpson For Another Geordie Shore Star In This Peachy Shot
B Young
Get To Know: B Young
This Love Island Star Has Just Quit The Villa Because ‘It’s The Right Thing To Do’
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
This Is How Much Money Kim Kardashian Earns From A Single Instagram Post
Marnie Simpson reveals she got a VHC piercing
Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'
Childish Gambino performing live at Lollapalooza 2014
Childish Gambino Drops “Summer Pack” Surprise Singles
People Aren’t Happy About Forbes Describing Kylie Jenner As A ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire
Celebrities who reversed their plastic surgery
From Kylie Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Celebs Who Reversed Their Plastic Surgery
‘Barbie Feet’ Is The Fastest Route To Having A Celebrity Inspired Instagram
Celebs who totally changed their accents
From Liam Payne To Lindsay Lohan: 8 Times Celebs Totally Changed Their Accents And The Internet Was Beyond Confused
Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?
twenty one pilots Drop TWO Tracks & Announce New Album ‘Trench’
4 Reasons You Need To Start Playing Football
olly alexander years and years palo santo london
Years & Years’ Palo Santo Party In London Was Out Of This World
This Instagram Model Got Bitten By A Shark During An Impromptu Photoshoot
Years &amp; Years performing live at Roundhouse, London
Years & Years Debut New Song 'Valentino' Featuring MNEK Live Onstage In London
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Those John Noble Split Rumours
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon is found dead
Tributes Pour In As Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Aaron Armstrong Dies Weeks After Her Death

More From MTV Style

Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?
This Instagram Model Got Bitten By A Shark During An Impromptu Photoshoot
North West Makes Her Modelling Debut In High-Fashion Fendi Campaign
Camila Cabello Launches A Havana Inspired Make-Up Collection With L’Oreal Paris
We’ve Found All The Love Islanders’ Outfits On The High Street Just For You
7 Times Bella Hadid Pulled Off Summer’s Trickiest Trends
ASOS Now Sell Clothing Designed Specifically For Wheelchair Users
10 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Smaller Boobs
11 Of The Best High Street Bikinis For Girls With Bigger Boobs
Pete Davidson Looks Totally Different After Going Peroxide Blonde
This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'

Trending Articles

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Those John Noble Split Rumours
Former Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen flaunts her healed lip surgery
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps
Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon is found dead
Tributes Pour In As Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Aaron Armstrong Dies Weeks After Her Death
People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson
Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?
Marnie Simpson reveals she got a VHC piercing
Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'
Did Maisie Williams Just Give Away The Ending To Game Of Thrones?