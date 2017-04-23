This Is Actually The Correct Order To Apply Your Makeup And Skincare

We’re all guilty of owning a few too many beauty products and with more and more beauty lotions and potions constantly hitting the shelves, you can’t blame us for getting a bit panicky about just what order they should be applied in.

Turns out it's pretty important because even if you have the most amazing, magical, Kardashian-approved products, you’ll ruin the effectiveness of your whole beauty routine if they’re applied in the wrong order.

If you're here for the TL;DR, the one golden rule to follow is to apply products in order of lightest to heaviest. Anything water-based will penetrate the skin easier while thicker products will lock everything in. Of course, you can switch up the order slightly to suit yourself and your skin, but here are out top tips for layering like a pro…

1. Cleanser

Products aren’t going to work their magic if your face is clogged up with makeup, dirt and pollution. Cleanser removes everything off the surface of the skin and ensures your skin is squeaky clean, especially if you cleanse twice.

Exfoliating once or twice a week afterwards will gently buff away dead cells that are constantly building up, too.

2. Toner

Your toner's job is crucial as it opens pores to clear them out and prep them for what you’re putting on your face next with vitamins, antioxidants and botanicals. It's best to use toner immediately after cleansing.

3. Face mask

Whether you're using a mask that detoxes or hydrates, you’ll need the skin to be free from surface bacteria and dead skin cells so that the mask can do its thang.

4. Spot treatment

Any treatments used to blitz spots or scars need to be applied as close to the skin as possible to maximize their benefits. Allow as much time as possible (but at least 5/10 minutes) for the product to soak in before layering on top.

5. Serum

Serums are lightweight formulas that quickly absorb in to the skin and are great for working on problem areas. Opt for ingredients that are good for your skin type, such as white tea for calming redness, peptides for firming, hyaluronic acid for hydrating, and vitamin C for brightening.

6. Eye Cream

It’s recommended to use an eye cream (no matter how old you are) because the skin around your eyes is thinner than that of the rest of your face. Apply a pea-sized amount underneath the eyes at night to allow more time to absorb.

7. Moisturiser

Moisturiser provides a protective shield on the surface of the skin and locks in your previous products so make sure to apply it immediately after your treatments and serums.

8. Face oil​

Face oil acts like a barrier, locking in the hydrating benefits of your other products (so, anything you put on top of it won't absorb as effectively.) Gently pat the product into your skin when you’ve finished applying everything else.

9. SPF

If your moisturizer is lacking in SPF, always apply at the end otherwise your skin might not be able to absorb products.

10. Primer

You want a smooth, even base for your foundation to glide on, right? Choose an illuminating primer for a dull complexion, a mattifying primer for oily skin, or a green correcting primer for redness. Don’t forget the eye shadow primer either.

11. Foundation

Applying foundation before concealer allows you to see any blemishes that need a little more coverage.

12. Concealer

Applying after foundation means you can blend it in and leave foundation in tact. Follow with a sweep of setting powder to set your face makeup.

13. Bronzer, highlight and contour

Concentrate on the parts you want to look sun-kissed (like the cheekbones, hairline, temples and bridge of the nose) then sweep some highlighter across the tops of the cheekbones.

14. Blusher

Liven up a dull complexion with a colour that's one shade brighter than you think you need and brush over your cheeks. Be careful about mixing product textures – it might be best to stick to all powder or all creams for your bronzer, blusher and highlighter.

15. Eyeshadow then eyeliner

Applying eyeliner before eyeshadow may get pretty messy if you're going for the precise flick but if you don't have a steady hand, you can apply eyeliner first and then blend eye shadow on top to soften.

16. Mascara

Applying mascara at the end of your eye makeup routine also means that any extra eye shadow particles that fall on the lashes can be brushed off or coated by the mascara, resulting in a more voluminous look.

17. Brow products

Applying your brow products after you've finished your eye makeup is great if you want to match the intensity of your eyes. You can also do your brows before if it gives you more of a guide for eyeshadow.

20. Lip liner and lipstick/gloss

Finally, paint your pout with a colour to compliment your look.

21. Setting Powder Or Finishing Spray

The last step will help to soak up any excess oil and to give your makeup staying power.

Ta-dah - you're all done.