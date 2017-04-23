MTV Style

This Is Actually The Correct Order To Apply Your Makeup And Skincare

Including the one golden rule to follow...

Sophie Boyden
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 12:37

We’re all guilty of owning a few too many beauty products and with more and more beauty lotions and potions constantly hitting the shelves, you can’t blame us for getting a bit panicky about just what order they should be applied in. 

Turns out it's pretty important because even if you have the most amazing, magical, Kardashian-approved products, you’ll ruin the effectiveness of your whole beauty routine if they’re applied in the wrong order.

Watch Munroe Bergdorf talk racism, sticking to your beliefs and being fired from L'Oreal below...

If you're here for the TL;DR, the one golden rule to follow is to apply products in order of lightest to heaviest. Anything water-based will penetrate the skin easier while thicker products will lock everything in. Of course, you can switch up the order slightly to suit yourself and your skin, but here are out top tips for layering like a pro…

1. Cleanser

Products aren’t going to work their magic if your face is clogged up with makeup, dirt and pollution. Cleanser removes everything off the surface of the skin and ensures your skin is squeaky clean, especially if you cleanse twice.

Exfoliating once or twice a week afterwards will gently buff away dead cells that are constantly building up, too. 

Step 1 🏆

Step 1 🏆

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

2. Toner

Your toner's job is crucial as it opens pores to clear them out and prep them for what you’re putting on your face next with vitamins, antioxidants and botanicals. It's best to use toner immediately after cleansing.

#BeautyconLA, we're here for day 2! Stop by our booth to enter our giveaway! Every hour a winner is being selected! Also, be sure to follow us on Snapchat for an exclusive look at our Pixi perfect weekend: Pixi_beauty #PixiByPetra #PixiBeauty #Beauty

3. Face mask

Whether you're using a mask that detoxes or hydrates, you’ll need the skin to be free from surface bacteria and dead skin cells so that the mask can do its thang. 

The ultimate pore-tightening gel mask to perfect and exfoliate the complexion! Available @bootsuk 📸 @byericamatthews #nipandfab #skincare #glycolic

4. Spot treatment  

Any treatments used to blitz spots or scars need to be applied as close to the skin as possible to maximize their benefits. Allow as much time as possible (but at least 5/10 minutes) for the product to soak in before layering on top.

Battle breakouts fast with our bestselling Super Spot Remover™! Don’t keep your skin waiting, banish blemishes now.

5. Serum

Serums are lightweight formulas that quickly absorb in to the skin and are great for working on problem areas. Opt for ingredients that are good for your skin type, such as white tea for calming redness, peptides for firming, hyaluronic acid for hydrating, and vitamin C for brightening. 

Boost your skin with #hyaluronicacid, hydrating and strengthening. Get #mineral89 exclusively at @lookfantastic

6. Eye Cream

It’s recommended to use an eye cream (no matter how old you are) because the skin around your eyes is thinner than that of the rest of your face. Apply a pea-sized amount underneath the eyes at night to allow more time to absorb. 

7. Moisturiser

Moisturiser provides a protective shield on the surface of the skin and locks in your previous products so make sure to apply it immediately after your treatments and serums.

Want a healthy glow🌟? Get it with the UK's #1 moisturiser brand*, Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+. Find it in store and online. . . . . . *NPD Prestige Data, Premium Skincare, Premium Market Moisturiser Brand, April 2016-March 2017

8. Face oil​

Face oil acts like a barrier, locking in the hydrating benefits of your other products (so, anything you put on top of it won't absorb as effectively.) Gently pat the product into your skin when you’ve finished applying everything else. 

A few drops a night for better looking skin by morning. 🌙 📷 by @simplyshanice_xo.

A few drops a night for better looking skin by morning. 🌙 📷 by @simplyshanice_xo.

A post shared by Kiehl's Since 1851 UK & IRE (@kiehlsuki) on

9. SPF

If your moisturizer is lacking in SPF, always apply at the end otherwise your skin might not be able to absorb products.

10. Primer

You want a smooth, even base for your foundation to glide on, right? Choose an illuminating primer for a dull complexion, a mattifying primer for oily skin, or a green correcting primer for redness. Don’t forget the eye shadow primer either.

11. Foundation

Applying foundation before concealer allows you to see any blemishes that need a little more coverage.

Thank you for showing your #FlawlessFusion love. ❤️ #repost @cupfulloffreckles

Thank you for showing your #FlawlessFusion love. ❤️ #repost @cupfulloffreckles

A post shared by Laura Mercier Cosmetics (@lauramercier) on

12. Concealer

Applying after foundation means you can blend it in and leave foundation in tact. Follow with a sweep of setting powder to set your face makeup. 

Prepping for Monday morning with Radiant Creamy Concealer. #NARSissist

Prepping for Monday morning with Radiant Creamy Concealer. #NARSissist

A post shared by @narsissist on

13. Bronzer, highlight and contour

Concentrate on the parts you want to look sun-kissed (like the cheekbones, hairline, temples and bridge of the nose) then sweep some highlighter across the tops of the cheekbones. 

Gotta get 'em all.

Gotta get 'em all.

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on

14. Blusher

Liven up a dull complexion with a colour that's one shade brighter than you think you need and brush over your cheeks. Be careful about mixing product textures – it might be best to stick to all powder or all creams for your bronzer, blusher and highlighter.

15. Eyeshadow then eyeliner

Applying eyeliner before eyeshadow may get pretty messy if you're going for the precise flick but if you don't have a steady hand, you can apply eyeliner first and then blend eye shadow on top to soften.

The Purple Palette 💜 #FallCollection KylieCosmetics.com

The Purple Palette 💜 #FallCollection KylieCosmetics.com

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

16. Mascara

Applying mascara at the end of your eye makeup routine also means that any extra eye shadow particles that fall on the lashes can be brushed off or coated by the mascara, resulting in a more voluminous look.

FAB FLUTTER FOR YOU 🙌 with our Wonder'fully Real Mascara. Get that stunning length and gorge volume in just a few flicks 👌 Go grab yours now at @feelunique for tonights festivities 💃💃💃 #wingthelook Thanks for the 📸@the.life.of.laura

17. Brow products

Applying your brow products after you've finished your eye makeup is great if you want to match the intensity of your eyes. You can also do your brows before if it gives you more of a guide for eyeshadow. 

✨ Introducing… The Great BROWnanza!✨ Meet the brow wardrobe of your dreams! Our NEW limited-edition blockbuster brow kit includes 5 full-size #Benefit brow products & 2 PRO tools — all at a $151 value! - Now available at all retailers for just $59! @ultabeauty @sephora @belk @hsn @macys @nordstrom @birchbox #benefit boutiques & benefitcosmetics.com!

20. Lip liner and lipstick/gloss

Finally, paint your pout with a colour to compliment your look. 

For those who prefer glamour with a dash of all-out flash, matte metallic reigns supreme! M·A·C introduces a new twist on our classic Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour with six saturated molten shades in warm neutrals and spiced hues perfect for fall.

21. Setting Powder Or Finishing Spray 

The last step will help to soak up any excess oil and to give your makeup staying power.

Ta-dah - you're all done. 

