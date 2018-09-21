MTV Style

This Sexy 'Handmaid’s Tale' Costume Has Already Been Removed From Sale

Why would anyone ever think this was a good idea?

It’s that time of year again when a fancy dress company creates an incredibly insensitive Halloween costume, with 2018, sadly, being no exception.

American lingerie brand Yandy immediately came under fire this week after selling a sexy Handmaid's Tale outfit called ‘Brave Red Maiden’, which was then subsequently swiftly removed from their website after quite the backlash.

In case you’re not familiar with the TV series, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian society that treats women as property. So yeah, not exactly sexy outfit appropriate.

Despite happily having made something oh so awful in the first place, the company has since issued a statement explaining why they’re now pulling the item from their website.

“Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that [the costume] is being seen as a symbol of women’s oppression, rather than empowerment,” they tweeted.

“This is unfortunate as it was not our intention on any level. Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image. Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we’ve received, we are removing the costume from our site.”

This comes after an outfit inspired by Kim Kardashian being robbed in Paris was sold in 2016, as well as a pregnant Kylie Jenner costume which was doing the rounds just last year.

