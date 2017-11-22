Too Faced Unveil Their New Glittery Face Mask And It's Called Glow Job

Seeing as you’re forever finding glitter in nooks and crannies that you didn’t even know existed, you might as well add a bit of extra sparkle in your skincare, too.

Too Faced just unveiled their latest brand new product of dreams - a face mask filled with glitter. And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, they’ve also called it GLOW JOB. Well.

Too Faced’s CCO and co-founder Jerrod Blandino dropped the news on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that after five years of trying and testing to create a face mask full of sparkle, the brand had finally made the magic happen.

Revealing all of the skin-boosting benefits and a video to show off just how dreamy the mask is, Jerrod wrote: ‘I’ve wanted to do a glitter mask for more than 5 years but the science just wasn’t ready.'

‘I’m so happy to tell you that Glow Job is almost here! It’s the most amazing radiance boosting and exfoliating peel-off mask I’ve ever used—and it’s infused with REAL glittering gold.

Not that we need any more convincing, but he also added: ’It leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and makeup ready—and it’s begging for a selfie.’

As you can probably guess, Glow Job - packed with a crazy amount of exfoliating iridescent glitter and actual, real gold - also comes in packaging that’s prettier than most humans.

The mask sits inside a pink glitter box, with gold edging and a label that revealed the Disney Princess-ready shade name, ‘Pink Tiara’.

So yep, we’re gonna need this on our shelves ASAP, because what’s even the point in masking/cleansing/showering anymore unless it’s in pure, pink glitter? *shrug*

Words by Lucy Wood