Too Faced Unveil Their New Glittery Face Mask And It's Called Glow Job

Some sparkle for your skincare

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 10:49

Seeing as you’re forever finding glitter in nooks and crannies that you didn’t even know existed, you might as well add a bit of extra sparkle in your skincare, too.

Too Faced just unveiled their latest brand new product of dreams - a face mask filled with glitter. And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, they’ve also called it GLOW JOB. Well.

Too Faced’s CCO and co-founder Jerrod Blandino dropped the news on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that after five years of trying and testing to create a face mask full of sparkle, the brand had finally made the magic happen.

Revealing all of the skin-boosting benefits and a video to show off just how dreamy the mask is, Jerrod wrote: ‘I’ve wanted to do a glitter mask for more than 5 years but the science just wasn’t ready.'

‘I’m so happy to tell you that Glow Job is almost here! It’s the most amazing radiance boosting and exfoliating peel-off mask I’ve ever used—and it’s infused with REAL glittering gold.

Not that we need any more convincing, but he also added: ’It leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and makeup ready—and it’s begging for a selfie.’

As you can probably guess, Glow Job - packed with a crazy amount of exfoliating iridescent glitter and actual, real gold - also comes in packaging that’s prettier than most humans.

The mask sits inside a pink glitter box, with gold edging and a label that revealed the Disney Princess-ready shade name, ‘Pink Tiara’.

So yep, we’re gonna need this on our shelves ASAP, because what’s even the point in masking/cleansing/showering anymore unless it’s in pure, pink glitter? *shrug*

Words by Lucy Wood

