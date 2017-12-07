MTV Style

Ugg Boots With Heels Now Exist And They Will Make You Feel Some Things

*blinking man meme*

Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 11:39

There’s a few things in your winter wardrobe that’ll leave you feeling kinda uncomfortable, like those thermal knickers you've had for too long, or wooly tights that constantly fall down so you have to keep hoisting up your own crotch.

But nothing, and we mean nothing, will leave you feeling quite as uncomfortable and confused as the latest kinda-cute/kinda-weird addition to Ugg’s footwear range.

Heeled Ugg boots are now a thing that exist, and they’re about to make you feel all kinds of ways.

Ugg.com

We all know that the OG style of Ugg boots are synonymous with classics like velour tracksuits, Von Dutch caps and early 2000s celebs, but since their big moment in the spotlight back then, they’ve kind of slipped off the style radar.

Now the brand is on the quest to reinvent itself, and it's all kicked off with the introduction of their newest design - the Kasen.

Ugg.com

It’s your traditional Ugg boot, coming in both chestnut and blackshades as well as the usual tall and short cut styles, but here’s the biggest plot twist of all time.

The Ugg boot makeover also includes a sleek, short stacked heel this time around, and makes the original design look like it's older, uglier sister who resents its much cooler, prettier and younger sibling.

Getty

It might sound like something that you can never unseen but the Kasen is really quite great when worn with the right outfit.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in a pair just recently teamed with a camel coat and blue jeans, and proved that a heeled Ugg is definitely something we can get on board with. Who’d have guessed?

If you’ve got your eyes firmly on a pair of these bad boys, the new Ugg Kasen style ranges from £170 for the short boots to £275 for the tall pair as part of the brand's Autumn 2017 collection.

Words by Lucy Wood

