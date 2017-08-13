MTV Style

Zendaya's Wavy-Curly Hair Tutorial Is Everything You Ever Needed

Curls poppin'

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 11:52

Kinda like having secret superhero powers, rocking your naturally curly hair can be both a blessing and a curse. The good bit is that they look beyond incredible, but the bad bit is that they take some serious time and TLC to look after.

Luckily, your girl Zendaya is on hand to provide the ultimate lazy girl lesson in taming your curls, with her latest beauty tutorial designed to make your life ten times easier.

But first of all, here's all the proof you need that Justin and Selena are officially back together...

Posting the handy little vid to her YouTube channel, Zendaya shared her very own wavy-curly hair routine which involves five foolproof steps to the perfect look, and a whole load of top tips that are verging on genius.

Zendaya's Wavy-Curly Hair Tutorial

To kick things off, you’ll need to wash your hair (yeah we know, sigh), and use a wide-toothed comb while it’s wet to get through all of those pesky tangles.

Next up is a dollop of Zendaya’s secret ‘special juice’ spread throughout all of the hair - although erm, with 1.4 million views on the video, it's technically not so secret anymore. 

Daya

Daya

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

The product to get your hands on is Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Curls - a styling gel that’ll help to define your hair’s natural curls and waves without making it go stiff or crunchy. Yas.

Then you’re gonna need to grab yourself a microfibre cloth, which Z explains are much more gentle on your curls than a regular towel, to dry things off a little, followed by a diffuser hairdryer to finish things up.

And last but not least, fluff things up and admire your fine self.

In Zendaya’s own words, ‘curls poppin… some deliciousness up in here’.

Words by Lucy Wood

More From MTV Style

6 Ways To Winterproof Your Hair

33 Secret Santa Gifts Under £10 That Are Actually Quite Good

Secret Santa Gifts Under £10 | Christmas

25 Christmas Gift Ideas That Look Expensive But Won't Actually Break The Bank

Affordable Gifts That Look Expensive | Christmas 2017

Zendaya's Wavy-Curly Hair Tutorial Is Everything You Ever Needed

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Phenomenal Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Too Faced Unveil Their New Glittery Face Mask And It's Called Glow Job

Here's That $422 Designer Trash Bag You Always Wanted To Spend Your Money On

Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City

Beyoncé Just Dropped A Festive Merch Collection and We're Obsessed

What To Buy The Girlfriend You've Just Started Dating For Christmas 2017

The Ultimate Luxury Christmas Gift Guide 2017

Trending Articles

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

The Reason Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Won't Share A Photo Of Their Newborn

Holly Hagan Undergoes Hair Colour Transformation And This Shade Is Incredible

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar

Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

Cole Sprouse will never talk about Lili Reinhart dating rumours

Cole Sprouse Talks About Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumours: 'It’s No-One’s Right To Know'

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song