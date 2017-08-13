Zendaya's Wavy-Curly Hair Tutorial Is Everything You Ever Needed

Kinda like having secret superhero powers, rocking your naturally curly hair can be both a blessing and a curse. The good bit is that they look beyond incredible, but the bad bit is that they take some serious time and TLC to look after.

Luckily, your girl Zendaya is on hand to provide the ultimate lazy girl lesson in taming your curls, with her latest beauty tutorial designed to make your life ten times easier.

Posting the handy little vid to her YouTube channel, Zendaya shared her very own wavy-curly hair routine which involves five foolproof steps to the perfect look, and a whole load of top tips that are verging on genius.

To kick things off, you’ll need to wash your hair (yeah we know, sigh), and use a wide-toothed comb while it’s wet to get through all of those pesky tangles.

Next up is a dollop of Zendaya’s secret ‘special juice’ spread throughout all of the hair - although erm, with 1.4 million views on the video, it's technically not so secret anymore.

Daya Daya A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

The product to get your hands on is Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Curls - a styling gel that’ll help to define your hair’s natural curls and waves without making it go stiff or crunchy. Yas.

Then you’re gonna need to grab yourself a microfibre cloth, which Z explains are much more gentle on your curls than a regular towel, to dry things off a little, followed by a diffuser hairdryer to finish things up.

And last but not least, fluff things up and admire your fine self.

In Zendaya’s own words, ‘curls poppin… some deliciousness up in here’.

Words by Lucy Wood