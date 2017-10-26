15 Products You'll Find In Zoella's Autumn/Winter Makeup Bag

No one does warm-toned fairy lights, snuggly knitwear, dark lipstick and mugs of hot chocolate with quite as much dedication as the queen of all things autumn, Zoella.

If you're obsessed with all things Zoella then you're definitely gonna wanna see all the times that Zalfie were relationship goals tbh...

In between the pumpkin picking, Halloween baking and fall-themed homeware shopping over the next few months, you’ll also find Zoe rocking pretty much the perfect autumn/winter inspired makeup looks.

Hey, if autumn was gonna be a human, it’d totally be Zoe Sugg.

So with all of that in mind, it only makes sense that we’d wanna channel her as much as poss for AW17, and for that we’re gonna need to know 15 products that you’ll find in her autumn/winter makeup bag this year. TAH DAH.

1. Colourpop Ultra Matte Lip in Moondancer

If you've spotted a rich-toned, vampy purple lip shade being worn in any of Zoe's recent vlogs, it's probably gonna be this intense colour from the dreamy My Little Pony collection.

2. Benefit Ready Set Brow 24 Hour Brow Setter

You can always rely on a strong brow game from Ms Sugg, and it's usually courtesy of a few golden products including this little gem to keep everything in place.

3. Snow'ella Pom Pom Perfume Body Mist

Zoe explained on her channel: "This is one of my favourite scents - I've been wearing it non-stop.

"It's something that isn't necessarily Christmassy, but I wanted to capture a fresh kind of snow fall scent... I absolutely love it."

4. Tanya Burr Illuminating Powder in Peonies Please

Zoe's fave Tanya Burr products ever, this combo blush/highlighter is the perfect everyday subtle pinky sheen for a healthy-looking, winter glow.

5. KKW Contour Kit

Zoella raved about this in a recent vid, saying: "I don't use it so much for the highlighter colours, but the contour shade is absolutely perfect for my skintone.

"It's so pigmented, blends so beautifully, glides on and lasts really well."

6. Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette

This palette turned the beauty blogging world upside down earlier this year, but the shades are a total autumn must-have.

Zoe's fave shades are Dirty Talk, Scored, Cayenne, En Fuego and Ashes and Lumbre for warm-toned, teracotta, deep burgundy loveliness.

7. Charlotte TIlbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Glastonberry

If there's one thing Zozeebo knows her stuff about, it's a dark lip. Despite her mega makeup collection, she always goes back to her ultimate fave from CT.

8. Kylie Cosmetics In Love With The Koko Liquid Lipstick in Doll

Straight outta Kylie's collaboration with Khloe Kardashian, Zoe's favourite shade doll is a true bright tangerine that fits perfectly into an autumn aesthetic.

9. Fenty Beauty Foundation Brush

If you're after a tool that'll give you a flawless finish for the colder months, Zoe's given this one a massive thumbs up.

"It's kind of like the Real Techniques Buffing Brush," she said. "I just love brushes like this, but this one is beautiful. I love the design and how it makes the foundation go on, I've been using it every day."

10. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

And yep, Rihanna's makeup line definitely gets the Zoella seal of approval.

Spilling her lurve for the foundation, she said: "I love this, I absolutely love this. It's very liquidy but it blends really well, lasts really well and what it looks like on the skin is really nice. It's a very easy, enjoyable foundation."

11. Zoella Winter Wonder Hand Cream

One of the most popular Zoella Beauty products, the latest hand cream for her collection comes in super cute grey and rose gold packaging, and is enriched with softening peony and soothing mint to keep your hands happy.

12. Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

"I've talked about this mascara A LOT in my videos, but the Maybelline Lash Sensational is by far my favourite high street mascara & I recommend it to everyone!" Zoe said recently on Insta.

13. Urban Decay Naked Skin Concealer

An absolute staple all year round, Zoe loves this full coverage but lightweight concealer for buildable, even coverage with a luminous, demi-matte finish.

14. MAC Amber Lights Eyeshadow

This one's been a Zoella holy grail product for years now, and according to Zoe: "MAC’s Amber Lights is my favourite golden shade, it looks quite a dark gold but when blended can be so easy to wear.

"It’s got a lovely shimmer to it without being too glittery... I love wearing a warm, golden toned eye look during autumn."

15. Marc Jacobs O!mega Perfect Tan Bronzer in Tantric 102

And last but not least, the weather outside might be frightful but you can still rock a warm flush with Zoe's fave bronzer.

It's super-sized, blends seamlessly and offers a flawless, radiant matte finish. Glow goals.

Words by Lucy Wood