Everything You Need To Know About Styling A Beachy Lob A La Zoella

One time, we saw Zoella wearing army pants and flip flops, so we bought army pants and flip flops.

With that in mind, you can only imagine the temptation to grab the scissors and the bleach when she unveiled her brand new hairstyle for spring/summer last week.

Although she ditched her signature super long locks a while ago now, Zoe’s now gone for a shorter, blunter and blonder chop for 2018 - and dayumn it looks good.

Popping the grand unveiling on Instagram with a shoutout to her hairdresser Sam Cusick, Zoe wrote: ‘Wondering why I never did this sooner because I think is is my most favourite hair style I’ve ever had… and I’ve only had it for an hour!’

After months of daydreaming over Pinterest inspiration and shoulder length locks, Zoe's new look is all the proof you needed that a beachy lob is the only look to go for this summer.

So if you’re booking yourself in for a hair appointment asap to steal her style, here’s all the advice you need to make it look like you just rolled out of bed and popped yourself straight into the hairdresser chair of Jen Atkin.

How short should I go?

The big decision when it comes to ditching your long lengths is always just HOW much to ditch. Make sure you plan an answer in advance before heading to the hairdressers, as the vague suggestion of ‘Ahh, probably just like two inches or something’ never ends well.

Just above the shoulder is a good place to start if you’re serious about living the lob life. It has to be short enough to look styled rather than in that awkward, growing-out phase. And don’t worry about your face looking slim/not slim - that’s a total myth, and often your super long, shapeless hair will be doing the total opposite.

Remember HAIR GROWS, so if anything go slightly shorter than planned. Shoulder length is great for round faces, while a heart or square shaped face might suit slightly shorter jaw length.

What kind of lob would work for me?

So that’s your lovely length sorted, but next comes the choice of lob type, and Pinterest and Instagram are your best pal with this one. Take good quality, realistic pictures with you to show your hairdresser what you like (and also what you really don’t like).

A more blunt, chunky finish is brill for fine hair as it gives the illusion of much more fullness. Thicker haired girls might be terrified of that huge, floofy triangle-shaped finish, but it can easily be avoided by asking for some of the weight to be taken out with layers. Cutting up into your lob with scissors will give it lightness, texture and movement.

Textured or curly hair needs the edges to be a little bit lighter to avoid anything too blocky and dramatic. Got that? Good.

Which hot tools do I need?

Honestly? Nothing as fancy as you’d expect. It's actually a very low maintenance kind of cut. Your ol’ trusty hair straighteners will do the job just fine to add in some loose waves, while a regular curling iron is also a good choice if you want to keep it super simple.

If you do feel like treating yourself and picking up some new tools for your new look, a 1 1/2 or 1 1/4 inch tong or wand is great for giving the hair that slight beachy bend that we all dream about.

And that's it. Basic in a good way.

How about products?

This rule doesn’t just go for lobs, but irst and foremost, If you’ve got hairs on your head and like to use heat on ‘em, you need a heat protectant spray. Yes, they really are worth investing in and remembering to use.

Salt spray is a must for anyone with this textured hairstyle, and if you’re a real-life Hermione with super thick tresses, pomade is your BFF once the hair has been curled. Put the majority of the product at the back of your hair, and run the leftovers through your lengths and ends to give that broken, sea-kissed texture.

Or are you cursed with hair that just never holds a curl? A good, reliable hairspray is always your best bet, or you could try the new must-have cool girl version - OUAI Memory Mist. Simply spray it onto dry hair before styling to allow the product to help memorise the shape of your hair when its in curls. Clever, eh?

Alright then, how do I actually do it?

Start by roughly drying wet hair with a hairdryer rather than aiming for the typical neat, super sleek blow dry. You want as much texture as possible, so dry it like a wild woman and worry about the frizziness later.

Next, hoist up half of your hair into a bun on your head so you can start from the bottom and work your way up. If you like the beachy vibe, a salt spray would be handy at this stage. Spritz 1 inch sections of your hair to add a little extra wave and grit.

Now take your curler and do your thang on each of those 1 inch sections. Be sure to leave the bottom ends straight for that Pinterest-worthy Zoella look. Alternate the direction of your curls, and try mixing up the size of the curls and bends to add movement for a more effortless, messy look.

If you’re feeling especially extra, you can use a hair straightener over the very bottom so all your hair meets at the same place for a really chunky, cool finish.

Don’t panic if things are looking slightly Sunday best Victorian child at this stage. You can get rid of any posh ringlets by using your fingers to shake and break up the curls, to take them from neat and tidy to perfectly tousled.

Will I be able to do different hairstyles?

The thought of not being able to tie your hair up into that ‘OMG GET OUT OF MY FACE’ messy ponytail might fill you with horror, but there are a ton of other options for shorter hair, too. Front section braids are always a great option if you’re wanting to fix your hair back, while the half up, half down, hipster mini bun is completely foolproof too.

How about cute space buns, a 90s inspired mini ponytail, a pretty milkmaid braid? Just search on YouTube for ‘Easy hairstyles for short hair’ and you’ll find a gold mine of ideas.

Can I make it look fancy?

In a word, yup. While it’s perfect for that everyday messy, 'I just woke up like this' look, the humble beachy lob can also be transformed into some super sleek, dressed up styles too if you've got a posh party or wedding on the horizon.

Try changing up your parting, go straight and sleek for a totally different vibe, or add in cute accessories for a more girly finish. Told you it was versatile.

NOW GO FORTH, get the chop and show your new allegiance to Team Short Hair, Don't Care.

Words by Lucy Wood