Get Festival Ready This Summer With MTV TRAX

Don’t you hate that feeling of flicking through your IG on a grim, rainy British day and seeing all your mates partying abroad?!?! Talk about story of our lives… But hey DON’T PANIC! MTV TRAX is your fairy godmother and your wish may actually come true.

Isle Of MTV is hosting some of the BIGGEST artists in the world for one huge concert in Malta this month. The likes of The Chainsmokers, DNCE and Jonas Blue will be just some of the acts taking stage and you could be there.

As part of the MTV TRAX Summer #FestivalReady campaign, MTV TRAX are giving away a pair of flights, accommodation and tickets for you and a friend to attend the concert in Malta on 27th June 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning all you need to do is download MTV TRAX and answer the multiple-choice question in app by 11th June.

Make sure you watch out for all of the MTV TRAX Summer #FestivalReady competitions, where you can be front row for all of the hottest gigs this summer. Good luck!

Terms and conditions apply.