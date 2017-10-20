MTV TRAX

Win Tickets To The 2017 MTV EMA & A London Getaway With MTV TRAX!

Find out how to enter this EMAzing prize here…

Friday, October 20, 2017 - 14:11

Things are really hotting up in the lead up to the 2017 MTV EMA. Rita Ora will be hosting the show and this week we revealed our first wave of performers including Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, The Killers, Kesha and Stormzy!

Not only could you and a friend win tickets to attend this year’s bash on 12th November at the SSE Arena, Wembley, MTV TRAX have sorted out an entire two day itinerary of amazing treats including:

-    2 nights accommodation at a London Hotel from 11-13th November 2017
-    Access to EMA competition winners pre-party event for 2 people on the 12th November
-    A trip on the London Eye for 2 people
-    Tickets to see Kinky Boots at the theatre for 2 people
-    A rickshaw ride through London for 2 people
-    Shopping and styling for the EMAs for 2 people worth £250
-    Transport will be provided from London hotel to pre-party, pre-party to awards, from the awards back to hotel on a party bus. (Winners must make their own way to and from the London hotel.)

To be in with a chance of winning all you need to do is download the MTV TRAX app and answer the multiple choice question within it. Competition closes on 26th November. Terms & conditions apply.

Good luck!

The 2017 MTV EMA will broadcast from the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 12th November on MTV UK. Make sure you cast your vote for your fave nominee now at MTVEMA.com!

