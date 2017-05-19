Win Tickets To Wild Life Festival With MTV TRAX!

Festival season is tantalisingly close, can you feel it? Your mates have probably already told you how many they've already booked tickets for (and can't afford it), but you never got round to it did you? Fear not! MTV TRAX can get you in front of the acts you want to see this summer...

This year marks the third year of Wild Life festival held at Brighton City Airport and appearing across the two days include acts Fatboy Slim, Dizzee Rascal, Jess Glynne, Stormzy, Wiley, Gorgon City, George Ezra, Eric Prydz, JME, Joris Voorn and more, plus there'll be special appearances from Wild Life co-founders Disclosure (going B2B with Armand van Helden) and Rudimental.

Wanna go? MTV TRAX are giving away a pair of VIP tickets to the festival on 9th-10th June!

To be in with a chance of winning all you need to do is follow @mtvtrax on Twitter and retweet the Wild Life competition tweet by 26th May. Terms and conditions apply.

Your summer starts here! Follow @mtvtrax & RT this tweet for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to Wildlife Fest! T&Cs: https://t.co/WhvM7ViwMQ pic.twitter.com/UI5q0bRd11 — MTV Trax (@mtvtrax) May 19, 2017

Good luck!

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.