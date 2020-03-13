Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album

Liam Gallagher’s biblical MTV Unplugged will soon be yours to own following the announcement today that the live album is set for release on 24th April.

Last summer Liam Gallagher joined the list of all-time greats (Paul McCartney, Page and Plant, Nirvana and many more) who have filmed a prestigious MTV Unplugged session.

Having missed Oasis’s 1996 session through illness, the show at Hull’s City Hall found Liam fulfilling some unfinished business entirely on his own terms.

Liam commented, “I was honoured to perform at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x”

Liam will launch his MTV Unplugged album by premiering the performance of ‘Gone’ and hosting a live chat at YouTube at 4pm on Thursday.

If you weren’t able to witness the once in a lifetime gig in person, the show’s electrifying atmosphere is evidently palpable from the very beginning with a phenomenal reaction as Liam takes to the stage with ‘Wall of Glass’.

Material from Liam’s solo career such as his personal favourite ‘Once’ and the joyous ‘Now That I’ve Found You’ resonates in this stripped-back format, with his vocal shining alongside a trio of backing singers and string arrangements performed by the 24-piece Urban Soul Orchestra.

Oasis guitarist Bonehead features on performances of ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Cast No Shadow’ and Liam’s first ever live vocal performance of the Definitely Maybe bonus track ‘Sad Song’. The show concludes on a crowd-pleasing high with an emotive take on the classic ‘Champagne Supernova’.

Truly biblical.

MTV Unplugged is now available to pre-order from www.liamgallagher.com. It will be available on the following formats: CD, signed CD available exclusively from Amazon, standard vinyl, splattered vinyl and digitally. All pre-orders receive an instant download of ‘Gone’.

Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged Album Tracklisting:

1. ‘Wall Of Glass’

2. ‘Some Might Say’

3. ‘Now That I Found You’

4. ‘One of Us’

5. ‘Stand By Me’

6. ‘Sad Song’

7. ‘Cast No Shadow’

8. ‘Once’

9. ‘Gone’

10. ‘Champagne Supernova’