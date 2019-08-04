MTV Unplugged

Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set

It was definitely a night for the history books…

Sunday, August 4, 2019 - 01:44

Liam Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged show was billed as a biblical night and BIBLICAL it was.

Tonight (Saturday 3rd August) we witnessed the rock ‘n’ roll megastar like never before. Joining a roster of former alumni including Nirvana, Sir Paul McCartney, Biffy Clyro and more, Liam Gallagher cemented himself in MTV Unplugged history with a knockout show at Hull City Hall.

Credit: Jake Green

Performing in front of one of the country’s largest pipe organs, Liam was joined by a 24-piece orchestra and hundreds of dedicated super fans resulting in an almost religious rock ‘n roll experience.

During his 15-song strong setlist Liam gifted fans with unique, re-orchestrated performances of brand new tracks from his forthcoming album Why Me? Why Not as well as hits from his No.1 debut solo album As You Were.

‘Once’, Liam’s most recent release, and a song he’s previously said is “one of the best songs I’ve had the pleasure to be a part of”, was met by the crowd as if it were an old friend, the crowd singing every word.

View the lyrics
You would keep the secrets in ya'
You've been keeping paraphernalia, oh
I think you know
Anyone can walk up to ya'
Anyone can see right through your eyes
All night

And I don't mean to be unkind
But I see what's in your mind
And the stone you throw
Will turn back in its path
One day you'll shatter like a wall of glass
Wall of glass
Wall of glass
One day you'll shatter like a wall of glass

You believe in fascinations
And designer vaccinations, love
You get along
You were sold a one direction
I believe the resurrection's on
And you were wrong

And I don't mean to be unkind
But I see what's in your mind
And the stone you throw
Will turn back in its path
One day you'll shatter like a wall of glass
Wall of glass
Wall of glass
One day you'll shatter like a wall of glass

And I don't mean to be unkind
But I see what's in your mind
And the stone you throw
Will turn back in its path
One day you'll shatter like a wall of glass
Wall of glass
Wall of glass
One day you'll shatter like a wall of glass
Writer(s): BLAKEMORE ANDREW WYATT, FOX ANDREW SIDNEY Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

In true MTV Unplugged tradition, Liam chose a track to cover, Bob Marley’s ‘Natural Mystic’. Speaking to us before the show, Liam told us “[there’s] no real reason why I’m doing that, we’ve done it before. I like it, it’s one of my favourite songs of his, and I think I sing it pretty well…or half decent!”

Liam also promised some stone-cold Oasis classics and he definitely delivered, loading the latter of the show with fan favourites, and welcoming Oasis founding member Bonehead onstage for them adding some additional Unplugged magic.

Credit: Jake Green

‘Sad Song’ and ‘Cast No Shadow’ left audience members weeping happy tears, while ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Stand By Me’ had friends embracing like it was the happiest shared moment of their lives.

Closing the night out on a rapturous ‘Champagne Supernova’, we knew that this was a once in a lifetime gig and the smiles on the faces of everyone leaving the Hall showed it.

Don’t miss Liam’s Unplugged special when it airs on MTV UK, Friday 27th September.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
Ariana Grande with Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson of Social House in the &#039;Boyfriend&#039; music video
Is Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Actually Social House’s Mikey Foster?
Marvel Season of Super Heroes launch at Disneyland Paris
Exploring New South Wales in a whole different light
YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach
Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo
Get To Know Alice Chater
Get To Know: Alice Chater
Behind The Curtain at London's WICKED
Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Throw Subtle Shade At YouTuber James Charles?
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her “Traumatising” Encounter With An Obsessed Fan
Kourtney Kardashian Poses Fully Naked Online As Fans Admire Her Incredible Figure
Does This ‘Evidence’ Mean Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Aren’t Actually Married!?
Cole Sprouse’s First Kiss Was In The Spookiest Place Ever And Jughead Would Be Proud
Shawn Mendes Apologises For Walking Offstage After Being Asked About Camila Cabello
James Charles Shares His Private DMs With Celebs Including Kylie Jenner And Rihanna
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Reportedly Saw A Therapist After Their Dog’s Death
Sophie Kasaei Is Trolling Herself For Always Doing This One Thing On Instagram
Hailey Baldwin Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Trying To Get Pregnant

More From MTV Unplugged

Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
MTV Unplugged: Liam Gallagher
MTV Unplugged Returns To UK With Liam Gallagher!
MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week
Biffy Clyro Reveal The Challenge Of Going Unplugged In Our Exclusive 'Many Of Horror' Commentary
Biffy Clyro - Mountains - MTV Unplugged
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro - 'Mountains' (MTV Unplugged - Exclusive Bonus Performance)
MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week
How To Watch Biffy Clyro: MTV Unplugged
Biffy Clyro: MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged
Biffy Clyro: MTV Unplugged Highlights
Biffy Clyro - Many Of Horror - MTV Unplugged - Laid Bare
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro – Many Of Horror (MTV Unplugged – MTV Laid Bare Exclusive Commentary)
Biffy Clyro - Re-Arrange - MTV Unplugged
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro - 'Re-arrange' (MTV Unplugged)
Biffy Clyro - Black Chandelier - MTV Unplugged
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro - 'Black Chandelier' (MTV Unplugged)
Biffy Clyro - Many Of Horror - MTV Unplugged
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro – ‘Many Of Horror’ (MTV Unplugged)
MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week
MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro Take Us Into The Woods For Incredible Stripped Back Set
MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week
MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro In Pictures

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set
Ariana Grande with Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson of Social House in the &#039;Boyfriend&#039; music video
Is Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Actually Social House’s Mikey Foster?
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Throw Subtle Shade At YouTuber James Charles?
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo
MTV Unplugged: Liam Gallagher
MTV Unplugged Returns To UK With Liam Gallagher!
Travel
Win an epic sailing adventure in Croatia with MTV Travel and Topdeck!
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her “Traumatising” Encounter With An Obsessed Fan
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships