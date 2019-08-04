Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set

Liam Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged show was billed as a biblical night and BIBLICAL it was.

Tonight (Saturday 3rd August) we witnessed the rock ‘n’ roll megastar like never before. Joining a roster of former alumni including Nirvana, Sir Paul McCartney, Biffy Clyro and more, Liam Gallagher cemented himself in MTV Unplugged history with a knockout show at Hull City Hall.

Credit: Jake Green

Performing in front of one of the country’s largest pipe organs, Liam was joined by a 24-piece orchestra and hundreds of dedicated super fans resulting in an almost religious rock ‘n roll experience.

During his 15-song strong setlist Liam gifted fans with unique, re-orchestrated performances of brand new tracks from his forthcoming album Why Me? Why Not as well as hits from his No.1 debut solo album As You Were.

‘Once’, Liam’s most recent release, and a song he’s previously said is “one of the best songs I’ve had the pleasure to be a part of”, was met by the crowd as if it were an old friend, the crowd singing every word.

In true MTV Unplugged tradition, Liam chose a track to cover, Bob Marley’s ‘Natural Mystic’. Speaking to us before the show, Liam told us “[there’s] no real reason why I’m doing that, we’ve done it before. I like it, it’s one of my favourite songs of his, and I think I sing it pretty well…or half decent!”

Liam also promised some stone-cold Oasis classics and he definitely delivered, loading the latter of the show with fan favourites, and welcoming Oasis founding member Bonehead onstage for them adding some additional Unplugged magic.

Credit: Jake Green

‘Sad Song’ and ‘Cast No Shadow’ left audience members weeping happy tears, while ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Stand By Me’ had friends embracing like it was the happiest shared moment of their lives.

Closing the night out on a rapturous ‘Champagne Supernova’, we knew that this was a once in a lifetime gig and the smiles on the faces of everyone leaving the Hall showed it.

Don’t miss Liam’s Unplugged special when it airs on MTV UK, Friday 27th September.