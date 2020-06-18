Music

2020 Blackpool Illuminations Annual Switch-On Goes Virtual With MTV!

Due to the restrictions arising from COVID-19, the annual celebrations will be replaced by a streamed event...

Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 09:45

MTV is excited to announce that we're taking this year's Blackpool's Switch-On celebration virtual!

Due to the social distancing restrictions arising from COVID-19, the annual Switch-On concert which was scheduled to take place on the night of Friday 4th September on the Tower Festival Headland in front of a 20,000 capacity audience cannot go ahead in its usual format.

Instead it will be replaced by a free-to-access streamed event!

The streamed hour-long concert, will feature a mixture of exclusive pre-recorded, at-home performances, as well as live performances at a closed event, filmed inside the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, acting as the curtain-raiser for the extended Blackpool Illuminations season, which will now run from September 4 to January 3, 2021.

It will be hosted by Diversity’s Ashley and Jordan Banjo, and will feature a star-studded line-up of talent, leading up to the all-important Switch-On moment.

Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2019

Cllr Gillian Campbell, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Culture for Blackpool Council, said: “The annual Switch-On event is the biggest night in Blackpool’s events calendar. Sadly, it is simply not possible to stage an event of that scale given the current restrictions around social distancing and mass gatherings.

“However, it would be unthinkable not to launch our Blackpool Illuminations season with an extraordinary event. Staging the first ever virtual Switch-On concert to a mass audience watching from home does exactly that.

“We are very much aware of how much our tourism businesses are suffering as a result of the pandemic and we hope that by extending the Blackpool Illuminations season by two months, it will give them an opportunity to bring in some additional trade.”

Credit: Visit Blackpool

Virginia Monaghan, Vice President, Events and Experiences, ViacomCBS Networks International commented: “We are delighted that MTV will help launch the first live virtual Blackpool Illuminations Switch–On celebration. While we may not be able to go ahead with the event as originally planned, we are incredibly excited to now be able to bring this fantastic night of entertainment for audiences to enjoy at home!”

Ashley Banjo, who has helped choreograph and performed with Diversity at live Switch-On events over the past four years, said: “Jordan and I are delighted to be hosting Blackpool’s virtual Switch-On.

“Blackpool is very much our second home and we cannot wait to return to the resort to host what will be an amazing experience that people will be able to watch, wherever they are.”

Details of the Switch-On concert line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks, along with details of how you can view the streamed event, plus a sneak preview of the new features in the 2020 Illuminations display.

The ballot for tickets for the 2020 event has now been closed. Watch out for details of how to apply for next year’s event.

Go to www.visitblackpool.com/switchon for regular updates.

