All The Official Number 1 Singles Of 2018

There’s no denying 2018 has been a game changer in the music industry.

Over 12 months, artists new and OG have hit us with bops and bangers that have either become earworms that we can recite word for word or absolute tunes we can *attempt* to dance along to in the club.

We’ve had multiple chart toppers from Drake, the essential few from Ed Sheeran, and let’s not forget the blessing that was 'A Star Is Born'.

Let’s look back through a historic year in music…

Sliding in with his song ‘Perfect’, Ed Sheeran managed to peak at number one in the UK from 2017 all the way through to 2018. Can we really be surprised that a song this, well, perfect did so well? Oh, and if you thought he was done absolutely killing it, think again. ‘River’ by Eminem also featuring Ed Sheeran managed to hold the top spot from 2017 to 2018, certifying Platinum in the UK with over 600,000 sales. Legends only.

Of course, the King AKA Drake hit us with a whopping 3 number ones this year, kicking off 2018 with ‘God’s Plan’ which went 2x Platinum and had over 1,200,000 sales. Drake then followed it up with ‘Nice For What’ and ‘In My Feelings’. We can’t deny 2018 has been the year of Drake blessings.

Not forgetting Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’, which reigned the top spot for 2 weeks before Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ slid its way into number one. The song that has held the top spot for 6 weeks is also in the running for this year’s Christmas number one.

Who do you think will secure the festive number #1 and be the chart champ?