Music

All The Official Number 1 Singles Of 2018

From Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris to Ariana Grande and Drake, watch the music videos from all the No.1s of 2018 here....

Claire Rowden
Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 15:49

There’s no denying 2018 has been a game changer in the music industry.

Over 12 months, artists new and OG have hit us with bops and bangers that have either become earworms that we can recite word for word or absolute tunes we can *attempt* to dance along to in the club.

We’ve had multiple chart toppers from Drake, the essential few from Ed Sheeran, and let’s not forget the blessing that was 'A Star Is Born'.

Let’s look back through a historic year in music…

 

Sliding in with his song ‘Perfect’, Ed Sheeran managed to peak at number one in the UK from 2017 all the way through to 2018. Can we really be surprised that a song this, well, perfect did so well? Oh, and if you thought he was done absolutely killing it, think again. ‘River’ by Eminem also featuring Ed Sheeran managed to hold the top spot from 2017 to 2018, certifying Platinum in the UK with over 600,000 sales. Legends only.

Getty

Of course, the King AKA Drake hit us with a whopping 3 number ones this year, kicking off 2018 with ‘God’s Plan’ which went 2x Platinum and had over 1,200,000 sales. Drake then followed it up with ‘Nice For What’ and ‘In My Feelings’. We can’t deny 2018 has been the year of Drake blessings.

[Getty]

Not forgetting Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’, which reigned the top spot for 2 weeks before Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ slid its way into number one. The song that has held the top spot for 6 weeks is also in the running for this year’s Christmas number one.

Instagram @arianagrande

Who do you think will secure the festive number #1 and be the chart champ?

 

Latest News

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
All The Official Number 1 Singles Of 2018
18 Instagram posts that defined 2018.
18 Instagram Photos That Defined 2018
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen and home with their dogs
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Invite Us In For Christmas
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Will Be Shutting Down All Their Apps In 2019
Stars of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before in 2018 at Netflix premiere
A ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is Officially Happening At Netflix
Don EE
Get To Know: Don EE
The Royal World: Everything You Need To Know About Episode #6
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
KJ Apa From Riverdale
Celebs You Could Realistically* Date In 2019
How To Navigate Sexist, Racist And Homophobic Conversations With Your Family This Christmas
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name
Koo Stark – An Apology
KJ Apa Reveals Archie Is ‘On His Own Mission’ During The Rest Of Riverdale Season 3
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Dad ‘Loved’ Alex Macpherson After Meeting Him On Restaurant Date
Selena Gomez Has Been Pictured For The First Time Since Her Temporary Hiatus
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
18 Memes That Made 2018
18 of The Best Celeb Bums Of 2018

More From Music

All The Official Number 1 Singles Of 2018
New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Music
K-Pop Explosion | MTV’s Year In Music: 18 Of 18 | MTV Music
MTV&#039;s Year In Music: 18 of &#039;18
Music
Music With A Message | MTV’s Year In Music: 18 Of 18 | MTV Music
MTV&#039;s Year In Music: 18 of &#039;18
Music
MTV's Year In Music: 18 Of '18
Troye Sivan announces UK and European Bloom tour.
Troye Sivan Announces Bloom UK and European Tour Dates
Perrie Edwards leaks LM5
Perrie Edwards Straight-Up Leaked New Little Mix Music From LM5 And She DGAF
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse
twenty one pilots perform in London.
twenty one pilots A Complete Diversion London Show In Pictures
twenty one pilots perform in London.
twenty one pilots Return With Mind-Blowing 'A Complete Diversion' London Show
7 Of The Best Bits From BTS’ Grammy Museum Conversation

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan shows off toned abs
Holly Hagan Shares Unedited Thong Pic As She Works To Embrace Her 'Flaws'
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
Kyle Christie haircut
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Debuts Drastic New Hair After Chopping Off The 'Mop'
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
Chloe Ferry flaunts new hair
Chloe Ferry Reveals Heartbreaking Effect Online Bullies Are Having On Her As She Takes Drastic Action
Stars of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before in 2018 at Netflix premiere
A ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is Officially Happening At Netflix
18 Instagram posts that defined 2018.
18 Instagram Photos That Defined 2018
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Will Be Shutting Down All Their Apps In 2019
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Dad ‘Loved’ Alex Macpherson After Meeting Him On Restaurant Date