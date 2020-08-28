Music

How To Watch The 2020 Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On

Becky Hill, Diversity, Fleur East, Joel Corry, Melanie C, Rae Morris and Tom Grennan and more will feature in the hour-long streamed event...

Friday, August 28, 2020 - 10:33

On Friday 4th September at 8.30pm join us to celebrate the 2020 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On virtually for the first time ever!

2020 Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On LIVE

We're hosting a livestream party which will see Spice Girl Melanie C, Fleur East, Becky Hill, Tom Grennan, Diversity and Blackpool’s very own Rae Morris performing in the hour-long streamed event.

Plus join our hosts Jordan and Perri in the Tower Ballroom with Ashley Banjo, alongside a group of Britain’s brave Corona Heroes, to officially switch on this year’s Blackpool Illuminations.

To watch, bookmark vistiblackpool.com/switchon now or set a reminder on the YouTube event above to make sure you're notified when we go live! We'll also be streaming at facebook.com/mtvmusicuk.

Bring on the light!

