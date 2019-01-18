Music

New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More

These artists brought the fire this week.

Claire Rowden
Friday, January 18, 2019 - 15:32

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists, with new tracks from Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel and more- it’s all going down in the charts and you can be the first to hear it all…

Here are our top picks you NEED on your playlist:

UMG

Singles

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings

7 rings

This song brings the heat we just KNEW Ari could deliver. Making us wish we were a million pounds richer and living in a hot pink house with unlimited champagne… it’s safe to say Ari’s latest track is the ‘get back on your grind’ motivation we needed. We are forever indebted to her.

James Blake, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott - Mile High

Mile High

James Blake is back, people! Bringing us a slow bop with the likes of Metro Boomin and Travis Scott, the iconic trio bring bars and a breezy flow in this loved up track. Anyone want to hop on a plane and join them?

Mabel - Don’t Call Me Up

Don't Call Me Up

Giving us the break-up anthem we so desperately needed, Mabel delivers the track that can officially get us up and over it. British pop called for a new girl to rise on the scene and it’s safe to say Mabel has answered.

Sigrid - Don’t Feel Like Crying

Don't Feel Like Crying

When does Sigrid not pull us out of our funk? Sprinkling us with positive vibes from the go, Sigrid can turn any sign of a frown immediately upside down with her motivational lyrics. This queen has the power to get everyone dancing with her music, and she never lets it go to waste.

Sean Paul ft Stefflon Don - Shot & Wine

Shot & Wine

Sean Paul never lets us down with the hottest collabs, and this time he’s brought Stefflon Don along with him for a fiery dance track. With an infectiously good beat and the bars to match, the duo have us dancing like we don’t have 99 problems in our life.

AJ Tracey - Psych Out!

Psych Out!

AJ Tracey is a human jukebox with his melodies. Giving us cheeky bars and an icy flow, the rapper spits truth on his lifestyle and shows us yet again his originality is something that can never be taken from him. His sound is fresh, and yet again he’s brought the fire.

Jade Bird - I Get No Joy

I Get No Joy

Jade Bird really understands our inner narcissist. This song could have us crying or dancing depending on whether the suns out or not. But one thing stays the same, Bird’s lyrics are stunning, and she sings them with a fearlessness that gives us hope.

YUNGBLUD - Loner

Loner

YUNGBLUD is the king of taking angst and anger at the modern world and turning it into anthems for the people to follow. In this banger, YUNGBLUD tackles isolation and anxiety and makes it… make sense. We’ll be having this on repeat for a long time.

Gorgon City - Lick Shot

Lick Shot

This upbeat track has officially brought a feeling of summer to us in this cold winter. The upbeat tune knows when to dip and dive in all the right places, and has a beat drop that instantly makes us want to bang our heads and let loose.

Samm Henshaw feat. EARTHGANG - Church

Church (feat. EARTHGANG)

This feel-good bop is definitely going to be helping us get out of bed in the morning. Samm Henshaw and EARTHGANG’s styles go hand in hand in this song, and the good vibes they exhibit when combined will be sure to have you dancing in the street.

Logic - Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

Back and better than ever, Logic shouts out to famous Canadian actor Keanu Reeves on this track, comparing himself to him and his ability to ‘get it done’. As always, he drops inspiring lyrics in with tongue in cheek bars, and as always, he makes it work damn well. The 1-800 guy sure knows how to make a comeback.

R3HAB - BAD!

BAD!

R3HAB takes XXXTentation’s ‘BAD!’ and makes it his own in this cover. Fusing together the original lyrics and melodies and adding a new beat over them, we see a whole different life to the song, and we’re obsessed with it.

Albums:

Dodie - Human

Human

Dodie’s ‘Human’ EP, named after the previously released sweet and soft song featuring Tom Walker, is laced with all the beauty of good lyricism and acoustic guitar strings that tug at our hearts. Our favourites are ‘She’, a song about unrequited love, and ‘Not What I Want’, featuring Lewis Watson.

Future - The Wizrd

Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD

Back with a 20-track-long album, Future delivers the bops we need for heartbreak, getting over it, and living our best lives- something for every mood. We can tell it’s going to be in our playlists for a long time.

Alice Merton - Mint

MINT

Out with her debut album, Alice Merton is bringing us electric beats and the powerful lyrics to suit. With our heads bopping and our feet stomping from the go, this album takes us on a rollercoaster of emotions- and we’re not getting off anytime soon.

That's it for this week guys, happy listening!

Latest News

Menstrual cup or moon cup pics
Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask About Menstrual Cups
It&#039;s time to start caring about self-care.
Why It's Time To Start Caring About Self-Care
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are reportedly dating.
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Reportedly Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Ariana Grande Drops Her 7 Rings Music Video And Proves She’s Officially The Baddest B*tch
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy Talks His Inspirations, Staying Humble & His First Westlife Gig!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
Sam Fender Talks Inspiration Behind His Single ‘Dead Boys’ & How He Was Discovered
Sophie Turner Wasn’t Allowed To Do This One Thing While Filming Game Of Thrones
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly ‘Leaning On Taylor Swift’ After Completing Treatment
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Loski
Loski Talks Drake Being A Fan & The Inspiration Behind Mixtape ‘Call Me Loose’
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Kara Marni - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch Kara Marni’s Electric MTV PUSH Performance Of Her Feel-Good Track ‘Move’
Does This Picture Mean Rihanna Is About To Drop A Fenty Accessory Line?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring

More From Music

New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More
All The Official Number 1 Singles Of 2018
New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Music
K-Pop Explosion | MTV’s Year In Music: 18 Of 18 | MTV Music
MTV&#039;s Year In Music: 18 of &#039;18
Music
Music With A Message | MTV’s Year In Music: 18 Of 18 | MTV Music
MTV&#039;s Year In Music: 18 of &#039;18
Music
MTV's Year In Music: 18 Of '18
Troye Sivan announces UK and European Bloom tour.
Troye Sivan Announces Bloom UK and European Tour Dates
Perrie Edwards leaks LM5
Perrie Edwards Straight-Up Leaked New Little Mix Music From LM5 And She DGAF
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse
twenty one pilots perform in London.
twenty one pilots A Complete Diversion London Show In Pictures
twenty one pilots perform in London.
twenty one pilots Return With Mind-Blowing 'A Complete Diversion' London Show

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan