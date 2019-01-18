New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists, with new tracks from Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel and more- it’s all going down in the charts and you can be the first to hear it all…

Here are our top picks you NEED on your playlist:

UMG

Singles

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings

This song brings the heat we just KNEW Ari could deliver. Making us wish we were a million pounds richer and living in a hot pink house with unlimited champagne… it’s safe to say Ari’s latest track is the ‘get back on your grind’ motivation we needed. We are forever indebted to her.

James Blake, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott - Mile High

James Blake is back, people! Bringing us a slow bop with the likes of Metro Boomin and Travis Scott, the iconic trio bring bars and a breezy flow in this loved up track. Anyone want to hop on a plane and join them?

Mabel - Don’t Call Me Up

Giving us the break-up anthem we so desperately needed, Mabel delivers the track that can officially get us up and over it. British pop called for a new girl to rise on the scene and it’s safe to say Mabel has answered.

Sigrid - Don’t Feel Like Crying

When does Sigrid not pull us out of our funk? Sprinkling us with positive vibes from the go, Sigrid can turn any sign of a frown immediately upside down with her motivational lyrics. This queen has the power to get everyone dancing with her music, and she never lets it go to waste.

Sean Paul ft Stefflon Don - Shot & Wine

Sean Paul never lets us down with the hottest collabs, and this time he’s brought Stefflon Don along with him for a fiery dance track. With an infectiously good beat and the bars to match, the duo have us dancing like we don’t have 99 problems in our life.

AJ Tracey - Psych Out!

AJ Tracey is a human jukebox with his melodies. Giving us cheeky bars and an icy flow, the rapper spits truth on his lifestyle and shows us yet again his originality is something that can never be taken from him. His sound is fresh, and yet again he’s brought the fire.

Jade Bird - I Get No Joy

Jade Bird really understands our inner narcissist. This song could have us crying or dancing depending on whether the suns out or not. But one thing stays the same, Bird’s lyrics are stunning, and she sings them with a fearlessness that gives us hope.

YUNGBLUD - Loner

YUNGBLUD is the king of taking angst and anger at the modern world and turning it into anthems for the people to follow. In this banger, YUNGBLUD tackles isolation and anxiety and makes it… make sense. We’ll be having this on repeat for a long time.

Gorgon City - Lick Shot

This upbeat track has officially brought a feeling of summer to us in this cold winter. The upbeat tune knows when to dip and dive in all the right places, and has a beat drop that instantly makes us want to bang our heads and let loose.

Samm Henshaw feat. EARTHGANG - Church

This feel-good bop is definitely going to be helping us get out of bed in the morning. Samm Henshaw and EARTHGANG’s styles go hand in hand in this song, and the good vibes they exhibit when combined will be sure to have you dancing in the street.

Logic - Keanu Reeves

Back and better than ever, Logic shouts out to famous Canadian actor Keanu Reeves on this track, comparing himself to him and his ability to ‘get it done’. As always, he drops inspiring lyrics in with tongue in cheek bars, and as always, he makes it work damn well. The 1-800 guy sure knows how to make a comeback.

R3HAB - BAD!

R3HAB takes XXXTentation’s ‘BAD!’ and makes it his own in this cover. Fusing together the original lyrics and melodies and adding a new beat over them, we see a whole different life to the song, and we’re obsessed with it.

Albums:

Dodie - Human

Dodie’s ‘Human’ EP, named after the previously released sweet and soft song featuring Tom Walker, is laced with all the beauty of good lyricism and acoustic guitar strings that tug at our hearts. Our favourites are ‘She’, a song about unrequited love, and ‘Not What I Want’, featuring Lewis Watson.

Future - The Wizrd

Back with a 20-track-long album, Future delivers the bops we need for heartbreak, getting over it, and living our best lives- something for every mood. We can tell it’s going to be in our playlists for a long time.

Alice Merton - Mint

Out with her debut album, Alice Merton is bringing us electric beats and the powerful lyrics to suit. With our heads bopping and our feet stomping from the go, this album takes us on a rollercoaster of emotions- and we’re not getting off anytime soon.

That's it for this week guys, happy listening!