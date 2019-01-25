New Music Round-up: Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels And More

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists, with new tracks from Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels and more - it’s all going down in the charts and you can be the first to hear it all right here...

Here are this week's top picks you NEED on your playlist:

Singles:

Dua Lipa - Swan Song (From ‘Alita: Battle Angel’)

We couldn’t picture a more perfect girl to play Alita in this music video than Dua Lipa herself. With a song that deeply reflects the message of the movie ‘Alita: Battle Angel’, Dua Lipa drills into us the message that you should always fight for what you believe in, and that silence on matters you care for is equivalent to death (referencing the Act Up HIV and AIDS activist group formed in the 80s). This is definitely not her swan song.

Lauv & Troye Sivan - i’m so tired...

These iconic pop stars went hard as hell for us in this song. In this sad yet upbeat track, we can slip into our feels but also stay bopping, and that’s something that’s hard to achieve in pop music, but of course Sivan and Lauv do it effortlessly. With voices that deeply compliment each other, we don’t mind crying if Sivan and Lauv can be the soundtrack to it. Note: make sure to look out for the Lorde and Coldplay references.

Grace Carter - Heal Me

This girl proves she’s got her own back in this track. In this soulful outpour of emotions, Carter carries us in her strength and inspires us to stand on our own two feet. With a catchy chorus that screams ‘you don’t need a man’ vibes, Carter has successfully delivered the bop to get us all up and over our ex.

J. Cole - Middle Child

In this single, J. Cole proves that he’s on a journey all of his own, oh, and that the middle child is actually superior, guys. Bringing the heat with rhymes that flow as well as reflecting on the societal climate we live in, Cole cleverly matches tongue-in-cheek bars with his outlook on the rap game and the modern world.

Foals - Exits

Back with another dreamy bop, Foals take us to a world of their own - and we never want to exit. Plus, with everything being ‘upside down’ in this track, we can’t help but catch Stranger Things vibes from this upbeat single.

Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul, Idris Elba - Boasty

We don’t know about you, but this song is taking us back to the early 2000s and we are SO here for it. The iconic quartet have produced the fire and it’s not burning out anytime soon. Plus with a beat like this, Elba is our new drum and bass father.

RITUAL, Tove Styrke - Love Me Back

RITUAL and Tove Styrke are asking for something unrequited in this track. The duo’s catchy lyrics melted within an upbeat rhythm has us dancing instead of wallowing, and we can’t help but have this on repeat for the rest of the day.

Nicky Romero, Olivia Holt - Distance

This song will have you bopping from the go, and that’s a promise. Holt and Romero have cooked up something original, and we’re obsessed with it already. Oh, and we’re super excited to hear that beat drop in the club at 2am…

M-22 - White Lies

Back with another club smash, M-22 have our heads banging and our feet uncontrollably tapping. We’d be telling white lies if we said this isn’t going straight on our ‘getting ready’ playlist.

Jafaris - Time

We’re forever obsessed with Jafaris’ voice, and this song is definitely not an exception. In this wavy track, he combines his cheeky raps and rhymes whilst also showing off his ability to sing the lyrics that make us fly. With original twists and turns throughout that only pull us in more, Jafaris has us right under his spell.

Album and EPs:

Julia Michaels - Inner Monologue Part 1

It’s no exaggeration to say Julia Michaels has blown us away with this EP. With raw and honest songs that the singer bares her all in, this talented songwriter has shown us a whole new side to her music - and it’s beautiful. She’s accessed a new depth in herself and shown it to the world, and we’ve definitely fallen head over heels for it. Inviting friends Selena Gomez and Niall Horan onto tracks ‘Anxiety’ and ‘What A Time’, this singer and lyricist has changed the game with this mini-album.

Bring Me The Horizon - Amo

When have this band ever NOT delivered songs that hit us deep in our feelings and make us scream their lyrics in a cathartic outpour of emotions? Coming at us with original songs and lyrics that seem to understand us completely, this band aren’t afraid to shapeshift and experiment with their music - and it always pays off.

Vampire Weekend - Harmony Hall / 2021

BRB, playing these two songs on repeat until… 2021 (and probably till the end of time). We’re forever obsessed with the bands ability to channel all their emotions into their music and make us feel all that they do. These two songs take us to places we haven’t touched before, and whether it’s due to the beautiful lyrics they pen or the instruments that carry it - we’re in love.

Rudimental - Toast To Our Differences

This album is definitely going to be the soundtrack to our 2019. With a range of songs that feature Major Lazer, Anne-Marie, Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Rita Ora, Tom Walker Many, and many more, the album is sure to give you something for every mood. This band always find a way to get everyone dancing, and now we have 16 more.

Florence + The Machine - Moderation

This girl has a way with words that we’ll never be able to contain our love for. Bringing her original sound and matching it with lyrics that need to be screamed along to, the singer has successfully entranced us with her talent once again - and we don’t think we’ll ever be over it. Can we pay her to sing us to sleep with ‘Haunted House’ every night, pls?

Dido - Give You Up

Dido’s voice is 100% sent from the angels above and there’s no way you can convince us otherwise. With a range of songs on this EP that take us from dancing in the street to rocking back and forth in our bedroom, Dido proves that she can, and will always be able to do it all. Get you a girl whose music only gets better.

Gashi Ft. G-Eazy - My Year​

This is the song 2019 needed. Looking for the motivation to get back on your grind in the new year? Well Gashi and G-Eazy have safely delivered. Only these two have the charm to boast us into singing along with them, despite the fact are bank accounts really can’t relate…

Robinson - Karma​

Can we ask Robinson to sing this song to everyone whos ever hurt us, please? With our feet stomping and our head nodding from the go, this song allows our pent up angst to be channeled into singing along aggressively instead of ruining our lives. We owe her everything.​

DTG - Theresa​

DTG has come at us with an earworm that we can’t get enough of in this track. His confidence is infectious and we can’t help but bop along to the catchy chorus he pairs with his brazen verses. We would never lie to you like Theresa, DTG.​