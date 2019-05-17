New Music Round-up: Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Tyler The Creator & More

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists. With album releases from Lewis Capaldi, Tyler The Creator, Carly Rae Jepsen and more, plus all new music from Adam Lambert, Madison Beer, and a collaboration between pop queens Charli XCX and Lizzo, all genres are coming at you with new tracks this Friday.

Here are our top picks you need to add to your playlists:

Singles

Halsey - Nightmare

Halsey is giving us the angry, girl power-fuelled anthem that society has been looking for. Baring her all in raw and truthful honesty, this track is the start of a new era for the singer, and it’s proof she’s the new rockstar of her own generation. Girls to the front.

Charli XCX Ft. Lizzo - Blame It On Your Love

These two girls are here to save pop, and there are no better stars to step up to the challenge. Giving us all the spontaneity, wildness, and give-zero-f**ks-attitude doses we could ever need, we’re dancing on the tables with these girls all night long.

New Eyes - Adam Lambert

Fall into Lambert’s slow funk jam for his entrancing voice and stay for the irresistible instrumentals. He’s got the groove and then some, plus with an edge that only his dangerous style could add, this single is proof that he’s not going away anytime soon.

Higher - DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

In memory of the late Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled and John Legend have released the single and music video filmed before the rapper's passing. In a stand against those who want to bring them down or dim their light, the artists have collaborated on a song that breathes nothing but love and grace, a testament to Hussle’s career.

OneRepublic - Rescue Me

In this vibrant, love-powered track, OneRepublic are asking for a saviour in their time of need. With an infectious beat and lyrics that we can’t help but get lost in, it’s clear this is the catchy love song we’ve been looking for.

Madison Beer - Dear Society

Madison Beer is calling out society and all its vices in this song. With Madison’s fresh and modern style, lyrics that hit close to home, and even elements of a vecoder that add the edge, it’s clear this pop princess is on a wave of her own, and we can’t wait to hear more from her debut album this summer.

Mark Ronson Ft. Yebba - Don’t Leave Me Lonely

Is anything that Ronson touches ever not magical? In this sparkly, explosive track, Yebba adds the sultry and soft voice that compliments Ronson’s groovy beats to perfection. Can we dance all night to this song, please?

Lana Del Rey - Doin’ Time

The song of the summer is here. Made for days lounging by the beach, soaking up the sun, and sipping on cocktails, this song sounds like summer and tastes just as sweet. Lana knows exactly how to pen the music and take us to a sanctuary far away from any of our worries.

L Devine, INDIIA - Naked Alone

This song is the definition of sexual frustration, and no one hits the nail on the head more than L Devine. In this upbeat, infectiously feel-good track, L Devine makes one of the worst feelings in the world something we can finally dance to (let’s hope we don’t have to dance alone, though).

Madonna (with Quavo) - Future

Madonna and Quavo are questioning who’s made for the future in this song. With an instrumental that’s carried by an infectious bass, upbeat drums, and trumpets that compliment the modern track perfectly, it’s clear these guys are the duo we needed.

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - [‘From Rocketman’]

In a song that preaches self-love in all its glory, Taron Egerton and Elton John are the perfect pair to sing this song in 2019. With John’s original lyrics still ringing true, and Egerton proving he’s the leading voice of a brand new era, we’re obsessed with this jazzed up track.​

Albums​

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent​

In the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch winner’s debut album, Capaldi is showing us that he’s anything but a one hit wonder. With a catalogue of emotional, heart-tugging and hard-hitting tunes, the singer has given us songs we can cry to, dance to, or just have there for us when we feel most alone. We can’t wait to see it propel into huge success for him.​

Tyler The Creator - IGOR

He’s back, people. Putting out a collection of modern, well-produced, smooth and emotive tracks, the rapper/producer has delivered an album that’s both of the times, and an escape from it. With songs that ask the questions on every youth's mind, it’s an album that doesn’t just give you the comfort you need, but encourages you to seek your truth for yourself.​

Carly Rae Jepsen - Dedicated

The queen of pop is back and she’s giving us the dance-worthy, scream-along-to, sob-your-eyes-out-to bops we’ve been waiting for. Including her singles ‘No Drug Like Me’ and ‘Now That I Found You’, the album is a collection of songs that come about both when a heart beats and breaks.​

Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

Slowthai’s album is an ode to life in Britain and its effect on the people growing up there. With enlightening raps that leave us asking questions, catchy hooks that we can’t help but jam to, and a British perspective that can only be formed by someone who’s experienced life there first hand, it’s truly an album that’s as authentic as it is original.​