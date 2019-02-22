New Music Round-up: Offset Ft. Cardi B, P!nk, Kehlani And More

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists. With collaborations from Offset and Cardi B, Lil Pump and Lil Wayne, plus all new music from Kehlani, P!nk, John Mayer and more - all genres are coming at you with new tracks this Friday.

Here are our top picks you need to add to your playlists:

Singles

P!nk - Walk Me Home

Enveloping us in her feeling of home in a world surrounded by dangers, P!nk successfully delivers another track that we can’t help but love. Recently being awarded a BRIT award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Music’, this song proves why she’s an artist with an everlasting impact.

James Bay Ft. Julia Michaels - Peer Pressure

We couldn’t think of gentler voices to lend to this track. Duetting to a song that portrays the breaking down of barriers in a relationship, this pair perfectly paints a picture of a consuming love and a lust that adds the edge.

Martin Garrix Ft. Bonn - No Sleep

These two have us dreaming in this song. Colliding together to bring us a magical beat and lyrics that make us feel like we’re floating, the duo knows exactly how to make our worries non-existent when we listen to this track.

Tom Walker - Not Giving In

The recent BRIT award winner had just dropped his new single, and it’s everything we love about his music, multiplied. Using his strong vocals to carry lyrics that allow him to bare his all in, Walker whisks us away in his fight for love in this track.

Dave - Black

Dave talks about the highs and lows of being black and the dangers that come from systematic racism in this song. His excellent lyricism allows him to explore the depths of what he’s dealt with over the years, and paints a raw perspective of what it’s like growing up black.

Col3trane, DJDS & RAYE - The Fruits

This trio are bringing the heat in this song. Delivering a flirtatious track that screams club vibes, the beat that flows beneath these heated lyrics is more than infectious. They have way too much time for each other and we have way too much time for them.

Stefflon Don & Kojo Funds - Take Off

Stefflon Don is the boss ass b*tch we all aim to be in this song. Taking her pain and flipping into something that can only make her stronger, this girl knows exactly how to make art out of her chaos. She’s not afraid to boast about what she’s earned, and she’s not afraid to go her own way in this song.

slowthai - Peace Of Mind

slowthai is all about showing us what brings him peace in this track. Taking us on a journey through his bars, the rapper breathes London into this song, and he’s not afraid to be truthfully honest about his outlook on the world around him and the people in it.

Duke Dumont - Red Light Green Light

When does Duke Dumont NOT deliver? Telling us exactly when to stop and go in this song, it’s clear this DJ is here to change the way music moves, and he’s got his hold on it, and us.

bülow - Sweet Little Lies

Asking for direct insight into the mind of her infatuated, bülow wants to consume all she can from her lover in this song - and it’s eerily beautiful. Using her soft vocals to hide the dangerous lyrics she sings, this song is everything we’d love to say but just can’t.

Wallows - Scrawny / Are You Bored Yet?

Wallows are bearing their complete selves in their music, and their brutally honest lyrics are hard to not fall in love with in these two tracks. They may be scrawny, but they’re owning it, and at least they’ve got cool hair? They're officially the upcoming indie band you need in your life.

Circa Waves - Times Won’t Change Me

Circa Waves know exactly how to have our feet tapping and our head nodding. Screaming hope throughout their defiant lyrics, this band’s sound may change and evolve, but one thing stays the same: they always stay true to who they are in their music.

Grace VanderWaal - Stray

This girl continues to make music way beyond her years. Forever dazzling us with her impressive vocals, now in this song she channels a whole new depth to her music - and we’re in love with it.

Krystal Klear - Euphoric Dreams / Miyoki

We’re feeling all the euphoria in these songs. Forever creating music that is fresh and explosive, this DJ knows exactly what beats will have us moving all night long.

Steve Aoki & Alan Walker Ft. ISÁK - Are You Lonely

Dropping another club banger like it’s no biggie - Steve Aoki has yet again made the sad bop that’s going to be echoing throughout our thoughts all day, and all night.

Jason Derulo, Lay & NCT 127 - Let’s Shut Up And Dance

This collaboration was a long time coming. K Pop supergroup NCT 127, LAY, and Jason Derulo on the same track? Somebody hold us. Commanding all our attention and inevitably getting us on our feet - this song will instantly have you under its power.

Mathilda Homer - Probably Sorry

Homer’s voice will always have the power to put us at ease. Combining her smooth and soft vocals with gentle piano keys, this girls sound is heavenly on a whole new level. She’s sorry but not sorry, and we’re not sorry for being obsessed with this song.

Albums

Lil Pump - Harverd Dropout

Featuring collabs with the likes of Lil Wayne, Offset and Quavo, Lil Pump’s new album is giving music everything it’s been asking for. Naming himself the ‘most lyrical rapper of all time’ when dropping this album - you can see in songs like ‘Be Like Me’, ‘I Love It’ and more on the project that he’s not afraid to push barriers and cross lines, and it always pays off.

Giggs - BIG BAD…

Giggs is on a whole new wave with this album. Experimenting differently on every track, he’s not afraid to show off what he can do with music, and it’s clear in this album that he’s not messing around. We’re obsessed with his ability to shapeshift and switch up his style in these new songs, and we’re going to be having it on repeat for a long time.

Kehlani - While We Wait

Dropping her first mixtape since 2017, Kehlani is back and better than ever in her new music. Demanding our focus with her first single ‘Nights Like This’, Kehlani has only levelled up on the rest of the album. Owning her truth in songs like ‘Morning Glory’ and ‘Nunya’ featuring Dom Kennedy, this girl is here to be the girl power inspiration we need. She’s raw, honest, and dangerous - and it’s everything we love her for.

Offset - FATHER OF 4

We weren’t ready for this album. Including collabs with Cardi B, J. Cole, Travis Scott and more, Offset has truly delivered with this body of music. Supplying us with all the bops we need to get into that ‘back on our bs’ mood, Offset proves through these new tracks that he’s secured his legacy.

IAMDDB - Swervvvvv.5

IAMDDB is giving us all the space girl vibes on this track. The Mancunian is on a sound of her own and this album proves she’s about to take off. Oh, and her spoken word lyrics will be giving you ALL of the feels.

Feed Me - High Street Creeps

Back at us with another catalogue of tunes for every mood, Feed Me have delivered an album that will rescue us from any low and sustain us at our highs.