New Music Round-up: Shawn Mendes, Lewis Capaldi, Bastille And More

This week we’ve got all new music from your favs including Shawn Mendes latest single, Lewis Capaldi’s second release from his debut album, brand new Bastille, collabs from Logic featuring Eminem, HRVY and NOTD, and Madonna’s second song from a whole new era.

Here are our top picks you need to add to your playlists:

Shawn Mendes / YouTube

Singles

Shawn Mendes - If I Can’t Have You

Prepare to be stunned. Mendes is back with another bop, and this time it’s a fierce, guitar ruled ballad that’s demanding all our attention. With lyrics that bring us the pop excellence only Mendes is capable of delivering, we’re no doubt in love with it already. Tune into SNL this weekend to catch his debut live performance of the track.

Madonna - I Rise

Madonna is officially rising above it. Being a beacon of hope and encouraging us to see the good in the bad, the singer is experimenting with a whole new sound of pop in this song, and it more than pays off. But not to fret, her iconic smooth and sultry voice is more prominent than ever.

Lewis Capaldi - Hold Me While You Wait

In the second single release from his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ Capaldi is showing us that he’s not done breaking our hearts and birthing the lyrics that understand us more than we understand ourselves. Bring tissues, this ones going to be hitting you right in the feels (in classic Capaldi style.)

Bastille - Joy

Find yourself that one person who always knows when you’re down. Portraying a beautiful and requited relationship in this song, Bastille are finding joy when the one they love catches them every time they’re falling. Get ready to scream the chorus, it’s the new dance anthem we needed.

Logic Ft. Eminem - Homicide

Two legends have teamed up for the rap song of the century on this song. With bars that move faster than anything we’ve heard before, lyrics we can’t help but get lost in, and a commentary on the rap game that sums up the modern scene we live in, it’s clear that these two are a pairing coming for the charts.

Col3trane - Problems In Us

Col3trane always has a way of making us feel like it’s just us he’s singing to in an empty arena. With raw guitar strings, a synth-infused instrumental, and a chorus we want to belt to the one we love the most, it’s clear this artist has a promising future ahead of him.

JP Cooper & Astrid S - Sing It With Me

In this heart-warming, soft and gentle, yet explosive pop duet, JP Cooper and Astrid S are baring their all to each other, and the result is an intimate and beautiful love song. With voices that compliment each other perfectly, this unfiltered track is going straight in our playlists.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - Black Star Dancing

Get you someone who makes you shine like a black star dancing. In this funk-based-bop that pull us into a groove of our own, the band use a kickass bass paired with an addictive rhythm to get us on our feet, and it’s magical.

Of Monsters and Men - Alligator

This band knows exactly how to make blood pumping, heart thumping, serotonin-inducing music that makes us feel like we’re front row at a rock show. With lyrics that compel us, leave us dazed, yet also feeling more understood than ever, it’s clear they’re a band who can do it all.

Ramz - Sunday

After the huge success of his #2 UK Charting hit ‘Barking’, Ramz is back with a banger for every day of the week. In the debut single from his upcoming EP, the singer is taking a whole different approach to music, and it’s a breath of fresh air. With those enticing lyrics that make Ramz the phenomenon he is, he’s definitely delivered again.

Hardy Caprio x DigDat - Guten Tag

Coming at us with cold, fast-paced, attentive lyrics, this duo are delivering a bop that’s defining their journey to the top. With a flow that’s easy to fall into, we can’t stop playing this on repeat.

Everyone You Know - The Drive

Bringing us real and authentic music straight out of London, this duo are making the music that speaks for a generation. Using powerful lyrics, the duo put into perspective what it’s like for disadvantaged youth growing up in London.

NOTD & HRVY - I Miss Myself

In this electric and explosive pop ballad, HRVY and NOTD have joined forces to create the bop of the summer. With a catchy hook and intimate lyrics, we’re left asking ourselves who we are without the people we love.

BANKS - Gimme

In this synth infused tune, BANKS lays her iconic lyricism over a beat that can handle her fast-paced, infectious, lyrical power. Give us this song on repeat all week long.

Albums

Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride

After the huge success of their singles ‘Harmony Hall’ and ‘2021’, the band are back and giving us the music we’ve been waiting for since 2013. With fresh and original indie music that blends rock and pop together to make upbeat, dance-worthy, scream along to worthy choruses and intimate verses, we can't help but fall in love with this album. This is truly a band that will define an era of modern, diverse music.

Diplo – Higher Ground

Releasing an EP full of feelgood, fresh, club anthems, Diplo is yet again giving us music that will be the soundtrack to our life. We can’t wait to hear these songs all night, and all summer long

No Rome - Crying In The Prettiest Places

When does Dirty Hit not deliver the best and most talented up and coming artists? No Rome is someone you should be keeping an eye out for this year and this new EP is a testament as to why. Creating music that speaks for a generation, he knows exactly how to make music that brings all aspects of modern life together, and makes it bop-able.

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes - End Of Suffering

It’s clear from this album that, yet again, these guys know how to make hardcore, instrument driven, honest punk rock music. With tracks for every mood, and lyrics that hit us right in the feels, this is a band made for making raw and authentic music.

Ten Tonnes - Ten Tonnes

https://open.spotify.com/album/6SXLTWeEKnrJeharDkiQQE?si=o6TswAlyRXmWMFFlx9-BuQ​

Already teasing what the album would sound like in their tracks ‘Better Than Me’ and ‘Lucy’, Ten Tonnes have followed up with an album that is full of original and feel-good indie bops. With catchy hooks in every song and lyrics that flow perfectly, it’s clear he’s an artist we’re going to be listening to for a very long time.