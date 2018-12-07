Music

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!

December is set to be a bangers-only-event.

Friday, December 7, 2018 - 13:51

We’ve officially entered December and it’s all your fav artists’ season for giving.

We’ve got an unexpected triple threat on our hands from the likes of Benny Blanco, Juice WRLD and Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie. Plus, Bastille are back with yet ANOTHER banger of a track. Could we be any more blessed on this first December Friday?

WATCH YOUNG T & BUGSEY FT. NOT3S 'LIVING GRAVY' BELOW: 

Oh, and Marshmello is here to gift us with ‘Project Dreams’ featuring Roddy Ricch.

Dive into the best new music out today with us…

Singles

Benny Blanco (with JUICE WRLD feat. Brendon Urie) - Roses

Roses (with Juice WRLD feat. Brendon Urie)

This iconic trio were sent from the Gods. Not only do we get yet another emotional Juice WRLD track about getting our hearts broken, but Urie has showed up to share some feels too. Matched with a catchy beat thanks to Blanco, this song is sure to have us bopping whilst we’re crying.

Naughty Boy Ft. Emeli Sandé & Rahat Fateh Ali Khan - Bungee Jumping

Bungee Jumping

We would follow Emeli Sande anywhere, even bungee jumping. Her outpour of emotions on this track has us convinced we should risk it all for love, and also has us attempting some high notes that are very out of our reach. Catch us crying to this song in the shower.

ZAYN - Good Years

Good Years

Ahead of the release of his next (27 track long!!!) album, Zayn gets deep in this song reflecting on his past. If it means anything, Zayn, we don’t think you’ve wasted a second. If his upcoming album is anything like this track, we’re going to need to bulk buy a few boxes of tissues.

Dalton Harris and James Arthur - The Power of Love

The Power of Love (feat. James Arthur)

In this stunning cover, Harris and Arthur stun and woo us with their angelic voices. This iconic duo is everything we never knew we needed.

Seeb and Bastille - Grip

Grip

They’ve done it again, folks. Back at it with an explosively good new track from their album ‘Other People's Heartache Pt. 4’, this song about temptation and all its problems has us relating hard - and singing along harder. The devil may have us gripped, but Bastille and Seeb have us gripped to this remix even more.

Young T & Bugsey Ft. Not3s - Living Gravy

Living Gravy (feat. Not3s)

Instantly having us bopping from the go, this fire new track from Young T & Bugsey and Not3s will be one we request in the club at 2am for sure. Mixing a hypnotising rhythm with the fast flowing lyrics to match, these boys never let us down.

HRVY - I Don't Think About You

I Don't Think About You

We definitely can’t stop thinking about this song. Charming us with his sweet and soft vocals, HRVY has us swaying side to side and falling in love with him all over again. This song will have you contemplating that one ex you’re really, really not over. PS: do not text them. Thank us later.

Marshmello & Roddy Ricch - Project Dreams

Project Dreams

Enticing us with a beat that has us headbanging from the start, Marshmello and Ricch have us ready to chase our dreams and not let anyone get in our way. Compliment that with Ricch’s perfect rhymes to match and you have your new money motivation song. Let’s get this bread, guys.

Astrid S - Closer

Closer

Singing her truth on being the other girl in the relationship, we can all relate to Astrid’s new song on waiting for your crush to choose the right person i.e you. We advise you to play this at full volume so you can drown all your attempts to scream the lyrics along.

Lil Simz - 101 FM

101 FM

In the third single from her new upcoming album, Lil Simz is looking back on her journey so far as she lays down her truth on what it was like growing up in the UK rap scene. Making us fall in love with her storytelling of her past, we can’t wait to see where this girl is going in the future.

iShi ft Maleek Berry and Sheni Fogo - Have Mercy

Have Mercy (feat. Maleek Berry & Shenie Fogo)

This infectiously good track is to be added straight to the ‘getting ready’ playlist to put us in the best of moods before a night out. Instantly having your feet tapping and your hips swaying, iSHi has yet again delivered a feel-good, upbeat bop.

MoStack - Teach You Gangsta

Teach You Gangsta

We want MoStack to teach us gangsta. We just know that its catchy beat and lyrics to match is going to be an earworm for us. With his flow as smooth as always, MoStack’s rhymes seem to just come naturally to him. BRB, putting this on repeat all day.

Albums

Benny Blanco - Friends Keep Secrets

FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS

It’s here, people. Blanco’s debut album. Full of the hottest collabs from Halsey and Khalid with ‘Eastside’ to Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK with More/ Diamond Ring, Benny’s new album is sure to bring you all the certified bangers you need in your life. After a year of success for the producer, we just know this album is going to secure his reign of best producer of 2018.

Bastille - Other People's Heartache Pt. 4

Other People's Heartache (Pt. 4)

The fourth album in the series of mixtapes from Bastille, covering songs with the likes of Craig David, James Arthur and even our very own Moss Kena who performed at MTV Push Live, has us dancing around our room with it on full blast. Remixing the songs to perfection, we didn’t know it was possible to fall in love with our favourite songs all over again. If our life was a movie, this would definitely be the soundtrack.

Coldplay - Live In Buenos Aires

Live In Buenos Aires

In addition to the concert film and documentary, Coldplay have released a 24 song long album of their concert in Buenos Aires. Catch us crying to the crowd and the band singing along to ‘Fix You’. Not to worry if you missed being at the show that night, close your eyes and let Coldplay carry you away and you’ll feel like you’re there with them.

XXXTENTACION - SKINS

SKINS

Skins is the posthumous album from XXXTENTACION who passed away earlier this year. It is his third studio album and is already conquering the charts. Featuring Kanye West, this album is set to be one we always remember.

Latest News

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
‘Black Panther’ And ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nominated For Multiple Golden Globe Awards
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split
Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
Calling All Singletons: This Is The Peak Time Of Day To Secure Tinder Matches
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song
Hayley Kiyoko And Taylor Swift Rework 'Delicate' For A Special LGTBQ+ Fundraiser In New York
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List
The Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List for 2019
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
The Real Reason Why The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Been Cancelled

More From Music

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Music
K-Pop Explosion | MTV’s Year In Music: 18 Of 18 | MTV Music
MTV&#039;s Year In Music: 18 of &#039;18
Music
Music With A Message | MTV’s Year In Music: 18 Of 18 | MTV Music
MTV&#039;s Year In Music: 18 of &#039;18
Music
MTV's Year In Music: 18 Of '18
Troye Sivan announces UK and European Bloom tour.
Troye Sivan Announces Bloom UK and European Tour Dates
Perrie Edwards leaks LM5
Perrie Edwards Straight-Up Leaked New Little Mix Music From LM5 And She DGAF
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse
twenty one pilots perform in London.
twenty one pilots A Complete Diversion London Show In Pictures
twenty one pilots perform in London.
twenty one pilots Return With Mind-Blowing 'A Complete Diversion' London Show
7 Of The Best Bits From BTS’ Grammy Museum Conversation
Troye Sivan Bloom Album Cover
Troye Sivan ‘Bloom’: Track By Track Album Review

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split