New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!

We’ve officially entered December and it’s all your fav artists’ season for giving.

We’ve got an unexpected triple threat on our hands from the likes of Benny Blanco, Juice WRLD and Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie. Plus, Bastille are back with yet ANOTHER banger of a track. Could we be any more blessed on this first December Friday?

WATCH YOUNG T & BUGSEY FT. NOT3S 'LIVING GRAVY' BELOW:

Oh, and Marshmello is here to gift us with ‘Project Dreams’ featuring Roddy Ricch.

Dive into the best new music out today with us…

Singles

Benny Blanco (with JUICE WRLD feat. Brendon Urie) - Roses

This iconic trio were sent from the Gods. Not only do we get yet another emotional Juice WRLD track about getting our hearts broken, but Urie has showed up to share some feels too. Matched with a catchy beat thanks to Blanco, this song is sure to have us bopping whilst we’re crying.

Naughty Boy Ft. Emeli Sandé & Rahat Fateh Ali Khan - Bungee Jumping

We would follow Emeli Sande anywhere, even bungee jumping. Her outpour of emotions on this track has us convinced we should risk it all for love, and also has us attempting some high notes that are very out of our reach. Catch us crying to this song in the shower.

ZAYN - Good Years

Ahead of the release of his next (27 track long!!!) album, Zayn gets deep in this song reflecting on his past. If it means anything, Zayn, we don’t think you’ve wasted a second. If his upcoming album is anything like this track, we’re going to need to bulk buy a few boxes of tissues.

Dalton Harris and James Arthur - The Power of Love

In this stunning cover, Harris and Arthur stun and woo us with their angelic voices. This iconic duo is everything we never knew we needed.

Seeb and Bastille - Grip

They’ve done it again, folks. Back at it with an explosively good new track from their album ‘Other People's Heartache Pt. 4’, this song about temptation and all its problems has us relating hard - and singing along harder. The devil may have us gripped, but Bastille and Seeb have us gripped to this remix even more.

Young T & Bugsey Ft. Not3s - Living Gravy

Instantly having us bopping from the go, this fire new track from Young T & Bugsey and Not3s will be one we request in the club at 2am for sure. Mixing a hypnotising rhythm with the fast flowing lyrics to match, these boys never let us down.

HRVY - I Don't Think About You

We definitely can’t stop thinking about this song. Charming us with his sweet and soft vocals, HRVY has us swaying side to side and falling in love with him all over again. This song will have you contemplating that one ex you’re really, really not over. PS: do not text them. Thank us later.

Marshmello & Roddy Ricch - Project Dreams

Enticing us with a beat that has us headbanging from the start, Marshmello and Ricch have us ready to chase our dreams and not let anyone get in our way. Compliment that with Ricch’s perfect rhymes to match and you have your new money motivation song. Let’s get this bread, guys.

Astrid S - Closer

Singing her truth on being the other girl in the relationship, we can all relate to Astrid’s new song on waiting for your crush to choose the right person i.e you. We advise you to play this at full volume so you can drown all your attempts to scream the lyrics along.

Lil Simz - 101 FM

In the third single from her new upcoming album, Lil Simz is looking back on her journey so far as she lays down her truth on what it was like growing up in the UK rap scene. Making us fall in love with her storytelling of her past, we can’t wait to see where this girl is going in the future.

iShi ft Maleek Berry and Sheni Fogo - Have Mercy

This infectiously good track is to be added straight to the ‘getting ready’ playlist to put us in the best of moods before a night out. Instantly having your feet tapping and your hips swaying, iSHi has yet again delivered a feel-good, upbeat bop.

MoStack - Teach You Gangsta

We want MoStack to teach us gangsta. We just know that its catchy beat and lyrics to match is going to be an earworm for us. With his flow as smooth as always, MoStack’s rhymes seem to just come naturally to him. BRB, putting this on repeat all day.

Albums

Benny Blanco - Friends Keep Secrets

It’s here, people. Blanco’s debut album. Full of the hottest collabs from Halsey and Khalid with ‘Eastside’ to Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK with More/ Diamond Ring, Benny’s new album is sure to bring you all the certified bangers you need in your life. After a year of success for the producer, we just know this album is going to secure his reign of best producer of 2018.

Bastille - Other People's Heartache Pt. 4

The fourth album in the series of mixtapes from Bastille, covering songs with the likes of Craig David, James Arthur and even our very own Moss Kena who performed at MTV Push Live, has us dancing around our room with it on full blast. Remixing the songs to perfection, we didn’t know it was possible to fall in love with our favourite songs all over again. If our life was a movie, this would definitely be the soundtrack.

Coldplay - Live In Buenos Aires

In addition to the concert film and documentary, Coldplay have released a 24 song long album of their concert in Buenos Aires. Catch us crying to the crowd and the band singing along to ‘Fix You’. Not to worry if you missed being at the show that night, close your eyes and let Coldplay carry you away and you’ll feel like you’re there with them.

XXXTENTACION - SKINS

Skins is the posthumous album from XXXTENTACION who passed away earlier this year. It is his third studio album and is already conquering the charts. Featuring Kanye West, this album is set to be one we always remember.