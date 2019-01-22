Music

Spotify Has Released A ‘Don’t Play This Artist’ Feature And It Allows You To Block Their Music

You never have to listen to artists you don't like again!

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 11:20

Spotify have now updated their features to allow listeners to block artists from coming up in recommended playlists or shuffling onto certain singers/bands without the listeners choice.

The ‘Don’t play this artist’ option is super easy to use, and only takes two clicks! It will automatically stop Spotify from allowing that artist to ever be recommended to you again, and stop them playing in chart and radio playlists as well as personally curated playlists by the platform.

Note: we obviously unblocked Dua as soon as we took these screenshots. She’s just an example. Pls don’t get mad.

The service provider is now able to stop promoting certain music to Spotify listeners, which is a huge win against artists who have had sexual allegations/other charges filed against them and the public no longer want to be exposed to their music.

The app also has an option to ‘report explicit content’, which can be used to report lyrics that may be sending hurtful messages/ encouraging bad behaviour.

Although Spotify has only opened it to a number of users so far, and is not yet available on desktop and web- this will hopefully be accessible for wider audiences soon and available on all platforms.

This is a great step in stopping audiences from being pushed content from artists that they don’t want to support, and will hopefully make it easier to ignore certain artists completely.

